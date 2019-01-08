What Time Is ‘The Gifted’ on TV Tonight? Presidential Address to Delay Episode Start

The Gifted, Marvel TV’s hit drama on Fox, is scheduled to air the newest episode in its second season, entitled “meMento,” tonight. Due to President Donald Trump’s scheduled Presidential Address, which Fox will air at 9pm ET, the show will not be airing at its normal start time. This change also affects shows scheduled to air on ABC, NBC, and CBS.

Fox is airing President Trump’s address live from the oval office, with the Democratic Response to follow, at 9pm ET. Accounting for this time, Fox updated their primetime schedule to say that The Gifted will air starting at 9:08pm ET. The Xfinity TV Guide, however, anticipates 8 to 30 minutes of air time for the Presidential Address, so be prepared for additional delays. Deadline reiterates that The Gifted will begin following Trump’s address and air in its entirety, and suggests that west coast air times (which are three hours after when President Trump is scheduled to make his address) will not be impacted.

Fox’s Twitter account for the show informed fans “Don’t miss #TheGifted tonight at an adjusted time of 9:08/8:08c” earlier today, confirming that Fox has every intention of airing the new episode.

Lauren is a crucial part of this fight. Don't miss #TheGifted tonight at an adjusted time of 9:08/8:08c. 💫 pic.twitter.com/x1kpfvAsIN — The Gifted (@TheGiftedonFOX) January 8, 2019

The description for tonight’s new episode reads “Reed becomes concerned when Lauren is drawn towards her ancestors’ violent powers; Lorna rethinks her trust with the Inner Circle upon learning about Reeva’s new trainees; Clarice is asked to seek information on the Inner Circle from the Morlocks.”

Next week’s episode 12 description, entitled “hoMe,” says “Evangeline proposes a countrywide meeting to revive the Mutant Underground; Lauren and Andy continue to disagree in their dreams and the Frost sisters attempt to intervene; Lorna tries to secretly investigate Reeva’s plans for the Inner Circle.” The show stars Natalie Alyn Lind, Percy Hynes White, Amy Acker, Stephen Moyer, and Sean Teale.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he would be making the address, following the partial government shutdown that began 18 days ago. He wrote “I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern.” According to TV Guide, the television networks Fox, ABC, NBC, and CBS will all air the address live, as well as Fox News, Fox Business, MSNBC, and CNN; they note that “networks are not required to grant to a president’s request for airtime.”

I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

Following Trump’s announcement, and the major networks’ decision to air it, Senator Chuck Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement demanding that they also received air time to speak. In their joint statement, they said “Now that the television networks have decided to air the President’s address, which if his past statements are any indication will be full of malice and information, Democrats must immediately be given equal airtime.”

Now that the television networks have decided to air the President’s address, which if his past statements are any indication will be full of malice and misinformation, Democrats must immediately be given equal airtime. My statement with @SpeakerPelosi: pic.twitter.com/KIQPrdXEeg — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 8, 2019

Watch the Presidential Address live on Fox at 8/7 CT, followed immediately after by a new episode of The Gifted.