James Franco is Not on True Detective Season 3

James Franco has not been cast in the third season of True Detective, despite a convincing and well-edited fan trailer that cropped up several years ago, showcasing Franco with other famous actors.

The trailer, which was released three years ago following the season two finale, was created by Vimeo user Herman Brock. Brock created a teaser trailer for the third season of True Detective featuring a slew of famous actors starring alongside Franco, including Tom Hardy, Cara Delevingne, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Ryan Gosling. You can view the trailer below:

Brock created an opening credit sequence for True Detective season three before the season was even confirmed. The trailer, as you can see above, was a very convincing teaser trailer, and True Detective fans hoping for an explosive third season to follow the flop that was season two were easily on board with the cast. The clip takes cues from the season two intro, but creates an entirely new feel with a new cast and music, and apparently set the season in Miami, Florida. You have to give Brock props for the trailer – it even kept in tone with the earlier seasons of the show, and shows some incredible talent when it comes to video editing.

The fan-made trailer has an 80s vibe to it, which is ironic since this trailer came out several years before the third season was filmed, and because the third season is actually partially set in the 80s. All of the actors featured in the fan trailer neither confirmed nor denied being involved with the show, although none of their names are associated with the film on IMDb or any cast credits related to the season.

When this trailer was first released, there were slim rumors that season three would be set in Europe, although this has now been deemed false, since we know the season takes place in the Ozarks and features Oscar-winning actor Mahershala Ali as Detective Wayne Hays.

Hays’ story, and the premise of the newest season of True Detective, plays out over three separate time periods covering the 1980s, 90s and 2000s. Hays is attempting to uncover the unsettling story of missing children in the Ozarks, in an investigation that forces him to revisit his past while he continues to be haunted by his memories. Check out the real trailer for season three below:

Some fans of the Franco trailer will undoubtedly be disappointed that the series doesn’t star Hardy, Gosling, Gyllenhaal and the others, although the real third season looks just as promising. After HBO unveiled the trailer for the third season in August, 2018, fans of the first season were thrilled that the tone seemed more in line with the original season than the last.

True Detective‘s Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson starred in season one, which received widespread acclaim and fanfare, earning both of its leads Emmy and Golden Globe nominations and averaging 2.3 million weekly viewers (in Live+SD numbers), according to TV Line. Season 2 — starring Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly and Vince Vaughn — received far lower ratings, but averaged a slightly larger weekly audience.

Supporting cast includes Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Scoot McNairy, Mamie Gummer, Brandon Flynn, and many others, who will also star alongside Ali in season three of the crime anthology.

Nic Pizzolatto is the sole writer of the third season with the exception of Episode 4, which he co-wrote with David Milch. According to Deadline, Daniel Sackheim directs alongside Pizzolatto, who will make his directorial debut. Jeremy Saulnier directed the first two episodes.

Tune in on Sunday, January 13 at 9/8c on HBO to catch the season premiere of True Detective. If you miss the season premiere, fear not – the first two episodes will air back-to-back on January 13 followed by another showing on Monday, the 14. Single episodes will proceed Sunday at the same time on HBO, HBO NOW, and HBO GO.

