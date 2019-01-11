What Did the Jar of Pickles Mean on ‘The Orville’ Season 2 Episode 3 Ending?

At the end of The Orville Season 2 Episode 3, called “Home,” Captain Ed Mercer is staring at a jar of pickles. What’s the significance? Read on but note: this post will have major spoilers for Season 2 Episode 3 of The Orville.

Spoilers below.

At the end of the episode called “Home,” Alara unexpectedly left the Orville, deciding that she wanted to spend time with her family now that they have worked through their differences. When she went to Mercer’s office to say goodbye, she brought him a gift.

As the episode was concluding, he opened the gift and found a jar of pickles inside.

In case you don’t remember, this jar of pickles actually had quite a bit of significance for Alara and Mercer. Alara is surprisingly strong considering her size because of the gravity of her homeworld. In the pilot episode (Season 1 Episode 1), Mercer can’t open a vault door. So he jokingly asks Alara to “open this jar of pickles for me.” She just knocks over the entire wall instead of turning the vault wheel, which is even more impressive than what we expected. Mercer jokes that he loosened it for her and that’s why she could open the door.

This becomes a running gag and a “dad joke” of sorts for Mercer to Alara. He asks her to open a jar of pickles for him in later episodes over and over, as you can see in the video below.

If you just want to see the part where she knocked over the wall, door and all, here it is:

Fans loved the ending. Here are some Twitter reactions.

I am giving a big jar of pickles as a going away present from now on. Just to confuse people. #TheOrville — LoveEternal (@akgeoghagan) January 11, 2019

#TheOrville

But, now the Captain will have to call on Alara to open that jar of pickles!

::Tears:: — Jeff Allen (@Enderikari) January 11, 2019

Alara gone! Say it ain't so Seth. Next to you , my favorite character. The jar of pickles bit was perfect though. #TheOrville — Ron Chaney (@0nlyron) January 11, 2019

I’ll never look at a jar of pickles the same way. 😢 #TheOrville @TheOrville pic.twitter.com/LjkxJtAasR — Dayna Reid 🇨🇦🌹 (@dayna1975) January 11, 2019

What did you think of the gift? Let us know in the comments below. And if you want to know more about the decision for Alara to leave The Orville, read Heavy’s story here.

