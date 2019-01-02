Jazz Jennings Weight Loss Before & After Photos

Back in 2018, Jazz Jennings went through a weight loss transformation so that she would be healthier ahead of her gender confirmation surgery. Last year, the star of the hit TLC show I Am Jazz took to YouTube to share a few videos about her journey.

Jennings admitted to “binge-eating a lot” and putting on about 30 pounds. She shared a video in which she talked about having “binge eating disorder.”

“It’s just been such a challenge for me because I have binge eating disorder. If you don’t know what that is, it’s basically when you get a whole bunch of food and you go on a binge. You eat all of it. You over-consume and it causes you to have regret after and you feel bad about yourself and your body, but you still do it anyway, because in that moment you get comfort and joy,” she said. “Having an eating disorder is very difficult,” she added.

However, in May of last year, Jennings revealed that she had lost a good amount of weight. She knew that taking off some weight would be to her benefit and she wanted to help herself as much as she could before going into surgery. Jennings decided to reduce her caloric intake, which made a very big difference in her life overall.

“I was at my heaviest point and I was very self-conscious and uncomfortable in my body. Even though I felt beautiful, I still was very insecure in a lot of other ways. It’s hard. Especially when that change comes so quickly. I gained the weight so fast,” Jennings explained.

You can watch that video below.

A few months after losing weight, Jennings underwent her gender confirmation surgery.

“It was like a dream. It was. This is a moment that I had always envisioned and just experiencing it was so surreal. I was like I can’t believe this is happening,” she told ABC News in October.

“I have no regrets because it allowed me to prevent myself from going through male puberty. I feel like that’s why my dysphoria hasn’t been so bad is because I look in the mirror, and I see the girl that I am on the inside. But not every transgender person has the opportunity to do that,” she added.

I Am Jazz returns for its fifth season on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, at 10 p.m. Eastern on TLC.