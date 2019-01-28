Are Jenelle Evans And Husband David Eason Getting Divorced?

Jenelle Evas and husband David Eason from Teen Mom 2 were recently rumored to be splitting up after fans noticed that the two weren’t following each other on Instagram any longer back in December. However, Evans quickly shut those rumors down by jumping on Instagram and posting a series of sarcastic posts on how social media doesn’t determine their lives.

“Lmfao Married couples have disagreements but that doesn’t mean they are ‘splitting up.’ #RUMORS,” she wrote after news of her possible separation broke. “My mom isn’t even friends with me on social media… why does social media determine someone’s life?”

Speculation over the couple’s marriage had already been at an all-time high following a physical dispute that the reality stars reportedly had in October, two months prior to the separation rumors. According to Newsweek, Evans went to a hospital after Eason allegedly attacked her in the yard of their North Carolina home.

Audio of Evan’s 911 call was released, in which the mother-of-three claimed Eason had “pinned” her to the ground so hard that she could hear her “collarbone crack.” Although the ambulance was canceled, Evans still checked herself into the hospital. Authorities also confirmed receiving a call from her home, but no arrests or charges were made. However, after the 911 call was released to the public, she claimed that the whole thing was a “drunken misunderstanding.”

Evans commented on the incident in a YouTube video and denied being abused by her husband, claiming she has been in so many domestic situations in the past that she would have left Eason if he’d really hurt her.

“Everything’s fine. You know, I’ve been in so many domestic violence situations in the past that I would not put up with it now. So I don’t know why you guys would think that I would continue to stay in this relationship if I was being abused,” she said in the video posted on October 25. You can watch the full confessional above.

Knowing Eason’s explosive outbursts, fans didn’t totally buy her video. Eason has a well-documented, violent temper that even ultimately led to him being fired by MTV, and he has made aggressive, homophobic slurs in the past. Still, Evans insists that they’re happy and fine, and that she’d never allow herself to be in another abusive relationship, so from what we’re aware of at this time, the two are still together and have no plans of separating or filing for divorce in the near future.

