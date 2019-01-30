Is Jennifer Aydin’s Husband Dr. Bill Cheating on Her? Mistress Rumors

Is Jennifer Aydin’s husband cheating on her? Rumors have been swirling about Aydin’s husband Dr. Bill being less-than-faithful to his Real Housewives of New Jersey wife following a heated altercation between Aydin and Marge Josephs.

Clips from tonight’s episode show Aydin and Josephs arguing over whether or not Aydin’s husband is sleeping with Aydin, with another woman, or in the pool house. After Aydin snaps at Josephs about her mother sleeping with another man for 15 years, she claims Josephs is “used to it,” but that “those things should be kept private.”

Josephs is quick to snap back, saying: “You’re right, you’re absolutely right. That’s why your husband sleeps in the f–king pool house.” Although Aydin looks visibly aggravated, she coolly replies back: “My husband doesn’t sleep in the pool house, honey. I’m secure in my marriage so it doesn’t bother me where the f–k he sleeps.”

Josephs isn’t done yet. She finishes her attack with a short, catty reply, “whether it’s in his girlfriend’s bed or not,” alluding to the idea that Aydin’s husband may have another lady in his life. As Aydin fumes at the table, Josephs tops off her remark, asking whether or not she “hit a nerve,” while Aydin looks like she is going to flip a table.

So what’s going on with Aydin and her plastic-surgeon husband Bill? Little is known about the Syrian Orthodox hubbie, aside from the fact that they have a generally conservative relationship. Earlier this season, Aydin had to ask Bill’s permission before she went on a trip with the other ladies, so we know their relationship is at least somewhat conventional.