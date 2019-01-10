Jermaine Dupri Girlfriend: Is the Producer Dating Anyone?

VH1’s series The Rap Game is back for its fifth season. Given the involvement of host Jermaine Dupri, and the exposure that he’s gotten throughout his career, some fans may be wondering whether he is currently dating anyone. Learn more about Dupri’s relationship status and love life below.

Dupri, 46, is currently single. He was in a relationship with pop singer Janet Jackson from 2002 to 2009, and the couple released a number of songs together during that time, including “Call On Me” and “With U.”

Dupri Is Currently Single & Hasn’t Been In a Public Relationship Since His 2009 Split from Janet Jackson

In 2008, there were rumors that Jackson had become pregnant with Dupri’s child, which he took to Twitter to dismiss. “No she is not pregnant, and yes we’re still together,” he tweeted. “It baffles me how y’all let these blog and magazines control your lives. That, he explains, is why he created the blog “so whenever [you] hear sh*t about me you can come right here and get the truth.”

When Dupri appeared on The Breakfast Club in 2016, he spoke at length about his relationship with Jackson and said that he was to blame for its eventual demise. “I believe that my life is a definition of a journey and inside that journey there were supposed to be things that happen,” he said. “And me having a relationship with [Janet] I definitely know it was part of my life that I was thought a lot for these 8 years and I look at it like that. I don’t know if it was supposed to stay, but it was supposed to come into my life and teach me what I have learned.”

There Have Been Rumors That Dupri Is Secretly Married But There’s Been No Evidence

Jackson was married to Wissam Al Mana from 2012 to 2017, but has been seen spending time with Dupri since her divorce. Their closeness led to reports that they had rekindled their romance, but Dupri shut down the rumors during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I never knew us not to be friends. These stories are just all over the place,” he explained. “I never knew us not to be friends. People keep making up these stories.”

In 2018, rapper Bow Wow claimed to have knowledge about Dupri’s personal life, and claimed that the producer was married to a white woman. “Calm down before I tell the world about your wife,” Bow Wow warned. The photos of Dupri and the woman in question can be seen on MTO News, but there have been been no evidence to support Bow Wow’s claims.

Dupri Has 2 Daughters (Shaniah & Jalynn) from 2 Previous Relationships

Dupri is currently single and has two daughters from two previous relationships: Shaniah and Jalynn. His eldest daughter Shaniah Mauldin has become famous as one of the cast members on the VH1 series Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. Mauldin has spoken about her fame and the impact that her father has had on her career.

“Growing up in the hip-hop industry and with my father being who he is, fashion is just something that goes along with it You go to shows and events, and have to look good,” she told Revolt TV.