How Many Kids Do Jerry O’Connell & Wife Rebecca Romijn Have?

Jerry O’Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn have two children – twin daughters Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip, who were born on Dec. 28, 2008. The couple often shares pictures of their daughters on social media, keeping fans posted on their day-to-day lives and their experiences as parents while their children grow up.

The couple named their daughter Dolly after iconic country singer Dolly Parton, according to Closer Weekly. They named Charlie after Jerry’s younger brother, actor Charlie O’Connell.

O’Connell and Romijn told People in a 2017 interview that that really emphasize manners in their household, and want to raise their children to be polite young women.

“The first thing we try to do is just make them polite. I’m not even joking. That really goes a long way,” the Love Locks actor said, according to People. “When they meet people, looking them in the eye and greeting them. Saying their name. Saying thank you. Saying please. As simplistic as that sounds, it’s really important. It’s a great foundation to start from.”

“After that, I want to make sure my kids have gratitude,” O’Connell added. “They’re pretty privileged. We live in a beautiful suburb of Los Angeles. The craziest thing we have to deal with is traffic. I’ve looked into volunteering places and such, [but] my job is not nearly done yet. I want to make sure they have gratitude,” O’Connell continues. “I think if they understand that and I think if they have gratitude, I think a lot more will follow.”

O’Connell jokes that his daughters know their mother used to be married to Uncle Jesse on Full House, and that they occasionally wonder why their mother isn’t still with him.

“Full House is on a continual loop,” the actor said, according to Closer Weekly. “Because they expressed, like, real feelings for the character of Uncle Jesse, I said, ‘You know girls, I gotta tell you something. This is gonna be crazy… ‘” He continued, “My kids really want to know why mom isn’t still with him. [They say], ‘That was a mistake, mom.'”

O’Connell also told Closer Weekly that he and Romijn would never divorce because neither of them would want to end up with a hectic household of children and dogs to raise by themselves.

“We have a crazy household with our kids and our three dogs. Our house is so crazy that we just don’t want to get divorced right now because neither one of us wants to end up with our kids and our dogs,” he joked. “We realize it’s a team effort and there’s no way we can do it on our own right now!”

When asked if he and his wife would consider baby No. 3, he replied, “I don’t think that’s happening. That has to be a group decision. I will say this, our kids are eight and I would not mind having a baby around. When I see a little baby I really get that baby itch. They are so cute, but I just don’t see it happening.”

