Jessica Blevins, Tyler Ninja Blevins’ Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jessica Blevins is the wife and manager of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, a Fortnite influencer and gamer who exploded into mainstream fame in 2018. She also goes by the name Jess Blevins and is a social media influencer and Twitch.tv streamer in her own right.

Tyler Blevins frequently posts about his wife on his social media accounts. The 27-year-old streamer from Illinois known as Ninja has made millions – reportedly at least $500,000 per month in 2018 – playing Fortnite and leveraging his gaming prowess and personality into subscriptions, YouTube ads, and big-name sponsorships. According to ESPN, his fame exploded in March 2018 after he and Drake played Fortnite together.

Live with a DBD FriYAY stream. Come hang! https://t.co/Kwv9TBT9Yr jgoMM is live! pic.twitter.com/pUD1WSTd2N — Jess Blevins (@JGhosty) September 21, 2018

At his side along the way: Jess Blevins, his wife and the manager of his enterprise. “We want him known in Hollywood. We want him known in the world of sports,” Jessica told Business Insider. “We want him as a household name, so we’re trying to move him from just gaming to everywhere.”

Here’s what you need to know about Jessica Blevins:

1. Ninja & His Wife Live in a Mansion With a Game Room Near Chicago

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ninja and his wife, Jessica Blevins, bought “a 6700 square foot mansion in the Chicago suburbs” shortly after they were married in 2017. The site estimates that Ninja’s net worth is $10 million.

LA we made it! @Ninja and I will be here for the next 10 days 😱 pic.twitter.com/AnKaMtgqnu — Jess Blevins (@JGhosty) November 30, 2018

GreasyGrove.com reports that the house is worth more than $1 million, and describes it as a “5-bedroom, 7-bathroom million-dollar house with a completely finished basement with a game room, theatre, and bar area.”

You can see photos of the new home’s interior and exterior here. Ninja, a former Halo player from Illinois, has turned what many consider a hobby into big business and has become a streaming gamer with rare mainstream fame. The gamer charges $5 a month for a subscription, which generates income of between “$500,000 and $1 million per month playing video games,” according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is known for his shock of Kool-aid red and sometimes electric blue hair.

2. Ninja & His Wife Try to Set Aside a Weekly ‘Date Day’ But Don’t Always Keep It

BYE MARCEL! HAHAHA GOD I MISSED IMPULSE NADES @BASICALLYIdowrk pic.twitter.com/ofyYNnfOTH — Ninja (@Ninja) December 19, 2018

ESPN described the daily schedule of Ninja and his wife. Basically, they try to spend time together in the morning before becoming engrossed in streaming and business, take another break in the afternoon, and then he streams for hours at night. They set aside one day a week for him to stay offline, calling it a “date day,” but ESPN reported that they don’t always keep it due to business demands.

Ninja told ESPN that he needs to carefully consider every opportunity to do something – like network offline – that takes him away from the online world because he loses money every hour he’s not gaming.

Tonight’s look for red carpet hosting of @gamerschoicetv Watch it live on twitch! pic.twitter.com/1IydSIGXSs — Jess Blevins (@JGhosty) December 3, 2018

“Until my family is taken care of. Say this ends tomorrow, we don’t have enough for the rest of our lives,” he told ESPN of the brutal schedule. “I tell Jess, ‘Honey, we’re not going to have that much quality time this year, or even next year. But if we do this right and I continue to grind for a couple more years, we can set ourselves up, and our family and our family’s family, for the rest of our lives.'”

3. Tyler Blevins Caused Controversy When He Said He Wouldn’t Partner With a Woman Streamer Out of Respect for His Wife

One of the gifts i bought @Ninja for Christmas was @gucci sweats. AND THEY CAME WITH THE SECURITY TAG ON AND HE CANT WEAR THEM. 😭 pic.twitter.com/pxIu4PPadU — Jess Blevins (@JGhosty) December 24, 2018

Tyler Blevins courted controversy when, according to Polygon, he revealed, “I don’t play with female gamers.”

He explained to Polygon that this choice was to stop false rumors from taking off out of respect for his relationship with his wife, saying, “If I have one conversation with one female streamer where we’re playing with one another, and even if there’s a hint of flirting, that is going to be taken and going to be put on every single video and be clickbait forever.”

He told ESPN, “This is my spouse. This is the person I vowed to spend the rest of my life with. The fact that anyone feels they can judge how I’m protecting my relationship and try to make it political … really?”

4. Jessica Blevins Works as Her Husband’s Manager & Met Him at a Halo Tournament

I would have never imagined. We have all of you supporting us to thank. Xoxo. Thank you. #NinjaNewYears pic.twitter.com/J0VjBo2HGY — Jess Blevins (@JGhosty) January 1, 2019

Jessica and Tyler Blevins met at a Halo tournament in 2010, according to a lengthy profile on him that ran on ESPN. She messaged him through Twitter years later, according to ESPN, and their relationship ignited. At the time, he had only 1,000 followers on Twitter.

“The couple got married last August and went on a six-day honeymoon in the Caribbean. Ninja left a message for his viewers explaining that he’d be gone and queued up videos so they’d have fresh content during his absence. It was his only vacation in eight years,” ESPN reported in 2018.

According to CNBC, Jessica Blevins has worked as Ninja’s manager for some time, and her duties involved trying to get sponsors interested in him. However, as his popularity exploded, her job as manager changed to sorting through offers that were flooding in.

“It’s done a complete 180, where I wake up to 150 emails, all wanting to work with Tyler,” she told CNBC, which reports that Ninja’s sponsorships include big names like Red Bull and Samsung.

3 years ago I was working in NY and took a picture under this. Now I’m inside watching my husband be a guest on this show tonight. Already met @jimmyfallon and he is the kindest!! pic.twitter.com/EP2JhD09sI — Jess Blevins (@JGhosty) December 17, 2018

She was recently at her husband’s side in Times Square for New Year’s Eve 2018. She’s been at his side when they met Jimmy Fallon.

5. Jess Blevins Is Also a Streamer

Jessica Blevins is also a social media and Twitch influencer in her own right and is known as JGhosty. On Twitter, she has more than 600,000 followers. She has more than 260,000 YouTube followers. On Instagram, she has more than 1.2 million. She also has more than half a million followers on Twitch.

Her Twitter profile describes her as “Influencer, Streamer & Event Host- Wife & Manager of @Ninja Inquiries: business@teamninja.com.”

Live with a lunch cooking stream on https://t.co/Kwv9TBT9Yr pic.twitter.com/eYPcGTeAZM — Jess Blevins (@JGhosty) October 4, 2018

According to CNBC, Jess participates in what is called “in real life” streaming in which she streams herself in every-day activities. For example, she has posted streams of herself cooking.