Who Is Jessica Szohr (‘The Orville’) Dating? Is She Married?

Now that Jessica Szohr, 33, is joining The Orville as new character Talla, fans are undoubtedly wondering who she’s dating in real life. She’s not married, but she’s been connected to several different men romantically over the last couple of years.

In April 2015, E! News reported that she was dating Scotty McKnight, and as of 2017 they were still reported to be together.

Happy #ValentinesDay Jessica Szohr & Scotty McKnight! 🏹💗 pic.twitter.com/koGgVZdY7i — Portal Gossip Girl Brasil (@PortalGGBrasil) February 14, 2018

They met through friends, an insider told E! News at the time, and had been dating for a couple months. McKnight is a former New York Jets wide receiver, and the two shared photos on Instagram when they went public with their relationship. On her birthday, the actor had created a collage of photos of the two of them and wrote, “Happy birthday to this girl @itsmejessicaszhor — beautiful inside and out.” (Szohr no longer uses that particular Instagram handle.) In 2017, sources indicated that Szohr and McKnight were still together. In fact, she and McKnight were photographed together with Nina Dobrev and Glen Powell in July 2017.

Prior to dating McKnight, Szohr was romantically connected to Gossip Girl co-star Ed Westwick, Page Six reported.

NEW Old Pics from 2008 –

Ed Westwick, Chace Crawford and Jessica Szohr with fans #GossipGirl pic.twitter.com/SThQMA74ub — Chuck and Blair (@parisinthe1920s) December 18, 2013

A source close to Westwick told Page Six that her flirtations with another man eventually ended the relationship, but this was not confirmed by other sources. The source said, “Jessica, who denied anything happened … was so distraught that she flew to London last Friday with just the clothes on her back. She’s been begging Ed to take her back, but he is deeply hurt.” A source close to Szohr, meanwhile, denied those claims and said she and Westwick were celebrating her birthday in London. The couple had been together from 2008 to 2010. At the time Szohr said, “It can be a little awkward when all of a sudden [you have feelings for] someone you’d call to talk about a different boyfriend…”

In November 2017, Daily Mail reported that Westwick had been accused of sexual assault, which he denied. Szohr told Cosmopolitan about the accusations: “I have known Ed for years and know how lovely he is, and don’t think he would ever put someone in a position like that. It’s difficult, because you don’t want someone you know to go through that or do that to someone, or knowing them well, knowing that you don’t think they would, and you don’t want, for the girls that are coming forward, it’s like, are they stretching the truth? It’s just, it’s a touchy, tough thing that you pray it’s not true and that with, outside of even him, all these different topics coming up, I’m glad that there’s notice being put on it for women that are going through it.”

In July 2018, it was announced that Westwick would not face charges due to insufficient evidence, The Guardian reported. Los Angeles prosecution said in a memo: “Those witnesses were not able to provide information that would enable the prosecution to prove either incident beyond a reasonable doubt. Prosecution on those two incidents is declined due to insufficient evidence.” A third accuser’s case was not pursued because she was unavailable, the prosecution said.

Back in 2014, Szohr was also possibly briefly involved with Seth McFarlane, according to Refinery 29. Reports indicated that MacFarlane and Szohr stopped by a piano bar in Milwaukee. He played a rendition of “Luck Be a Lady,” which he said Szohr asked him to do for her mom’s birthday.

The piano bar Lucille’s Live shared the fun video of Seth singing, which you can watch above. There was no other indication that the two were a couple, however, and they simply might have just been there as friends.