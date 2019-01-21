Joey Lawrence, Celebrity Big Brother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Joey Lawrence will appear on this season of Celebrity Big Brother, and fans can’t wait to see what the show has in store.

Lawrence is an actor, musician, and host. He’s best known for his role as Joey Russo in Blossom and starred in the series Brotherly Love with his real-life brothers.

What else should you know about him? Read on.

1. He Says He’s ‘Not Sure If He Can Win the Show’

In a recent interview with EW, Lawrence said of Big Brother, “I’m not sure I can win the show… I don’t have a strategy. I’m not very familiar with it.”

Will he cut corners in order to win? Lawrence says he won’t. “I’m not going to be devious to win the game. I can’t do it. It doesn’t come naturally to me. So if I can’t win on honest merit, then I’m not going to win it, I guess.”

Joey reportedly describes himself as a “reactive guy” who is “pliable to the situation”. And as EW points out, being adaptable is a great characteristic of a game show contestant.

Another ET interview stated that Joey’s brothers gave him “flak” for joining the cast of Celebrity Big Brother. Joey explained, “They just started snickering, you know, like brothers do. Like, ‘Oh my god, dude, Oh my god, dude’… But that’s all right.”

2. He Rose to Fame in the ’80s

Lawrence rose to fame in the 80s, starring as Joey Russo in the TV series Blossom.

Joey was born in Montgomery, Pennsylvania. From 1995 to 1996, he appeared in the TV show Brotherly Love, which started on NBC and then moved to The WB.

After appearing on Dancing with the Stars in 2006, Lawrence went on to star in the TV series My Fake Fiance with Melissa Joan Hart. In 2010, he appeared alongside Hart in the ABC Family Sitcom Melissa & Joey.

3. He Appeared on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

In 2006, Lawrence appeared on Dancing with the Stars. He placed third overall.

Lawrence was paired with professional dancer Edyta Śliwińska. In an interview with Media Village about his stint on the reality competition show, Lawrence said, “It was a great time. Those 16 and 17-year-old girls who were screaming out of control now have a different vibe. They’re looking forward to seeing my movies and me coming back to TV at some point.”

Lawrence went on to say that the support he received from his fans had been “overwhelming.”

4. He Starred on Broadway in 2007

In 2007, Lawrence starred as Billy Flynn in the Broadway hit, “Chicago”. The appearance marked his Broadway debut.

Lawrence starred in the show from May 4 to June 17. Although he had never appeared on Broadway, he did record two solo albums prior to that point. The first was Blossom: Joey Lawrence. The second was Soulmates.

In an interview with the Daily News blog, Joey explained, “You gotta keep banging away, only the strong survive… It’s all about growing gracefully and finding the right time. George Clooney jumped around until he was like 36 before he got ‘ER,’ Patrick Dempsey found ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ at 40.”

At the time of the interview, Lawrence had started hosting “Master of Dance”, on the TLC channel. He said of the show, “Dude, it is so much fun… We had a standing room audience..it looks like a rock concert. Everything came together. I think the fans will have such a great time. It’s like a big popcorn show but there’s drama and stakes. People go nuts.”

5. He Is Married with Two Children

Today, Lawrence is married with two children.

His wife’s name is Chandie Yawn-Nelson. The couple is reported to have met while on vacation in Disney World when they were teenagers.

Asked how he proposed to his wife, Lawrence tells Your Tango, “Basically, the proposal was after I found her again and we got back together. We were driving in a car. We hadn’t seen each other in four and a half years and I flew into San Antonio to meet her, to see if the feelings were still there, and they were. When we were sitting in the car, literally, I didn’t even plan it, so it’s not some magical moment but to us it was. We looked at each other in the car, and she started crying. I said, ‘Let’s just do this,’ and she said, ‘OK.’ We set a date, and a year later we got married.”