Who Is John C. Reilly’s Wife, Alison Dickey?

Tonight, John C. Reilly has been nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy at the 2019 Golden Globes. As he takes his seat at the prestigious awards ceremony, many fans at home will be wondering who he is married to.

Since 1992, Reilly has been married to Alison Dickey. Together, they have two children.

In a September interview with IndieWire, Dickey discussed working with as a producer with Reilly on his film The Sisters Brothers, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 2, 2018.

“We’ve been together a long time,” said Dickey. The two met when Dickey worked as Sean Penn’s assistant on the set of Casualties of War in 1989.

She continued, “I’ve seen the whole trajectory of his career. I’m so well aware of what he’s capable of doing. I always feel somewhat satisfied and somewhat unsatisfied after I watch a film of his, just in terms of wanting to get the whole palette.”

It was Dickey’s admiration for Mark and Jay Duplass’ The Puffy Chair that led to Reilly working with them on their studio debut Cyrus. IndieWire writes, “Dickey was reticent to produce one of her husband’s projects, but eventually took on that role for Azazel Jacobs’ 2011 coming-of-age drama “Terri,” which found Reilly playing a good-natured high school principal.”

Fast forward a few years, and the two decided to work on their next film together, The Sisters Brothers. It took the couple seven years to develop the film.

Dickey tells the outlet, “One of the beautiful things about his performance in the film is that it really showcases his range both as a dramatic actor, but also being able to find comedy in a situation… That’s what John’s interested in. Comedy just comes out of reality. That’s one of the beautiful things about his acting. It’s just so tied to truth.”

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Reilly was asked how difficult it was, logistically, to put together the film. He said, “It’s the most difficult movie I’ve ever produced. That said, it’s the only movie I’ve ever produced. Everyone who got involved with this movie, by the end of the process, I felt like we each were putting our own personal mark on it, our own personal emotional backstory from our own lives into the material. And that includes the crew and the horses and everyone else. So it was difficult to make, but it was a real labor of love. And honestly, to be taking any of the credit for the larger picture of producing the movie is a little unseemly for me. I definitely did my share of producing work, but my wife was the person behind the scenes connecting the French with the Americans and the Spanish, and she was in there making it happen.”

As a producer, Dickey has also worked on How to Make the Cruelest Month, Skipped Parts, Piggie, and Terri.

The couple is parents to two sons. In a 2008 interview, Reilly told Parade that he’d be happy to be a parent with his sons at home becuase he “dreads the day when they leave the house.” He shared with Parade, “Maybe there will come a time when I’ll get tired of them,” the 43-year-old actor tells Parade, “But I really depend on my kids for company.”