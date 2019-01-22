Jonathan Bennett, Celebrity Big Brother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Celebrity Big Brother returns tonight with its second season on CBS. One of the 12 celebrity contestants is actor and TV host Jonathan Bennett. Bennett is best known for playing Aaron Samuels in the hit movie Mean Girls, and he recently reprised that role for Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” music video.

When asked what he thinks will be the most difficult part about living in the Big Brother house with the other celebrities, the 37-year-old said “Trying to keep myself occupied for days and not get stir crazy while also not annoying all the other Houseguests. I have a ton of energy and I’m always on the go having adventures, so I’ll need to figure ways to keep myself busy and not drive everyone nuts!”

Here’s what you need to know about Jonathan Bennett:

1. He Competed on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Bennett was one of the celebrity competitors on season 19 of Dancing With the Stars; his professional dance partner was Alison Holker. He was eliminated in week 6 of the competition, after performing a jazz routine.

After their elimination, Bennett and Holker went on Good Morning America to talk about the experience. He said “I tell people it’s the most fun and the most exhausting thing you’ll ever do. And I came on the show to kind of bring some life back into my life, kind of feel alive again after losing my parents, and I did that because of Allison and the show and I’m so happy.”

2. He Hosted ‘Cupcake Wars’ & ‘Cake Wars’ on Food Network

In addition to his extensive acting credits, Bennett has also appeared as the host of the popular Food Network baking competition shows Cake Wars and Cupcake Wars. One the show, Bennett provides commentary and sets the upbeat tone while professional bakers compete in themed challenges for an opportunity to win money and have their baked masterpieces featured at a major event.

He has also hosted the seasonal Halloween Wars for the network, and most recently hosted Holiday Wars.

3. He Is Dating Jaymes Vaughan

E! News reported in November 2017 that Bennett was “Instagram official” with Jaymes Vaughan. Vaughan is a TV actor and host, known for reporting and co-hosting on “Celebrity Page” and “The Talk.” He also competed on The Amazing Race in 2012.

If Instagram is any indication, the two appear to be going strong. Bennett’s most recent Instagram with Vaughan was posted on Christmas Day at the beach. Vaughan posted a photo with Bennett just before Bennett left for the Celebrity Big Brother house. With the sweet photo, he wrote “How soon is too soon to miss somebody? The look on my face says it all. Not happy to see him go but excited for him to have an adventure. One of the last kisses I got before he went into the Celebrity Big Brother House last week.”

4. He Is Competing Against His ‘Mean Girls’ Co-Star’s Mother

Joining Jonathan in the Celebrity Big Brother house is Lindsay Lohan’s mother, Dina. Lohan and Bennett played love interests in the romantic comedy, and recently reconnected while Lohan was promoting her new MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

Following the premiere in an after-show special, Bennett asked Lohan a series of questions about Mean Girls, Mykonos, and even Grande’s “thank u, next” video, which Lohan said she thought was awesome even though Bennett was in it and she wasn’t.

5. He Was Polled as an ‘Early Favorite’ to Win

Ahead of the Celebrity Big Brother premiere, GoldDerby.com polled its readers to see who they thought was most and least likely to win the season. They named Bennett their “pre-premiere favorite to win,” giving him 9/2 odds which they attribute in part to his friendship with Big Brother 20 alum Kaitlyn.