Who Is Jordan Fisher’s Girlfriend Ellie Woods?

Jordan Fisher has had quite a couple of years. He competed and won as a contestant on Dancing With the Stars. Then, he went on tour with the DWTS performers. He later became the co-host of the spin-off competition series Dancing With the Stars Juniors. And then, he landed the lead role, playing Mark Cohen in Rent: Live on Fox.

And through it all, Fisher has been dating his girlfriend Ellie Woods, who is a University of Alabama student who J-14 reported that Fisher has been dating for two years. In fact, according to Woods’ Instagram account, they just celebrated their two-year anniversary. Though the couple hasn’t dated very long, they have known each other for years, as Fisher revealed to J-14 that, “We grew up in a theatre company together in Birmingham. We were just friends. It took us a long time for all of a sudden, like a year and a half ago we were kind of like ‘Let’s see what this could be.’ I was working on “Hamilton” at the time. I was like ‘Come to New York. I’ll take you on some dates and let’s just figure it out.’ So, she came to New York, I took her on some dates, and that was it!” Fisher told Us Weekly that Woods studies clinical dietetics, which is definitely different from entertainment.

Fisher previously said that he and his girlfriend try not to let more than 3 weeks go by without seeing each other, so one of them usually jumps on a plane to visit within that time. But, even though the couple has to sometimes spend a lot of time apart, Fisher and Woods make it a point to share their love for each other on social media. In one Instagram post, Fisher wrote to Woods, “Good Lord. If only knew how to properly articulate how happy you make me … this would be so much easier. You truly make me the happiest person on earth. So grateful to have you and to have had you in my life for all these years. Even more grateful that I get to call you my person.”

In late 2017, Fisher talked to Us Weekly about dating someone outside of the Hollywood scene and he said, “Dating is hard in general, especially in places like L.A. and New York. To be able to be with somebody that knows you for you and loves you for you …” He also said that most date nights are pretty simple.