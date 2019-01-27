Jordan Fisher, ‘RENT Live’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, the hit Broadway musical, Rent, will be broadcast live from the Fox studio lot in Los Angeles.

The role of Mark, who many believe is the heart of the production, will be played by Jordan Fisher.

What do you need to know about the 24-year-old? Read on.

1. He Played John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in ‘Hamilton’ on Broadway

Fisher is no stranger to the stage. In November 2016, he played John Laurens/ Philip Hamilton in the Broadway musical Hamilton. He took over the role for Anthony Ramos.

Discussing the Broadway experience with Broadway World, Fisher explained, “You know, I can close my eyes and start walking through HAMILTON at any given time and I’ll tear up because I remember day in and day out, eight shows a week, walking on stage, seeing everybody that I love.”

He continued, “Seeing my second family, I mean I spent time with these people every day of my life and the Richard Rodgers [Theatre] was my second home. My dressing room was my little studio apartment outside of my place in the city. It was like going home everyday.”

Fisher’s co-star on Rent Live, Brandon Vivtor Dixon, was also in Hamilton.

2. He Played Doody in Fox’s ‘Grease Live’

Fisher played Doody in the Fox production of Grease Live.

The Birmingham, Alabama, native has been involved in theater since elementary school. In an interview about Fisher, his fifth grade drama teacher explained,, “…[I] cast him in his first show, School House Rock, Jr… He blew the roof off with ‘Conjuction Junction.’ It was then I realized he needed more than I could give him, so I hooked him up with Red Mountain Theatre Company’s youth program where he was spotted by a talent scout which led to [a] contract with Disney!”

In another interview with Talk Nerdy With Us, Fisher said he knew a few of the dancers heading into Grease Live. Asked if he made an attempt to make Doody his own, Fisher said, “… Doody is a little different from what everyone knows him as, I think. His family isn’t really touched on that much, but you know he’s very comfortable with his parents. He gets an allowance and that’s how he’s able to buy a guitar. He has a caterpillar to butterfly story in that anybody can have a dream and achieve it. So, for me, that really hit close to home.”

3. He Released a Single Called ‘All About Us’

2016 was very much a breakout year for Fisher. He released his self-titled EP in August of that year. His first single, “All About Us”, was released in April of that year. For the first week of June 2016, “All About Us” was the second-most added songs on radio stations across the country.

Another fun fact about Fisher is that he plays six instruments: piano, guitar, bass, harmonica, French horn, and drums.

He has been featured on a number of soundtracks from a variety of different albums. In 2015, Fisher was part of the Disney Channel Circle of Stars remake of the song “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” He also sang along to two tracks on the Teen Beach 2 soundtrack.

His most recent single, “Mess”, was released in October 2017.

4. He Won ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Fisher is the winner of season 25 of Dancing with the Stars.

In the midst of his journey on the show, Fisher told Broadway World, “It’s special. It is special. I’ve been a fan for a while, but there’s something about this cast this season, I’m obviously not bias (laughs), but there is something- everybody loves each other. We all adore each other. It’s very real.”

Asked what made him decide to do the show, he said, “You know timing is a funny thing. I was actually first asked a few seasons ago and it just didn’t work out for me timing-wise. I needed to be on the road, I needed to do a radio tour, start really pushing my music and start getting some presence on radio. After 10 years of really just busting my ass to try and make things work and get things happening and rolling, GREASE LIVE! happened and it opened everything for me.”

5. He Is Featured on the ‘Moana’ Soundtrack

Fisher is credited on the Moana soundtrack, on the song “You’re Welcome”, alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda.

He got his start in 2009, in the show iCarly. Fisher went on to play Jacob for nine episodes in The Secret Life of the American Teenager, before being cast as Seacat in the Disney Channel Original Movie, Teen Beach Movie.

He also played Noah Patrick in two episodes of Teen Wolf in 2015.