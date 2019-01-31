Josh Flagg Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Josh Flagg is a real estate agent, author, and television personality and is the only original cast member left on the show, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, which airs on Bravo, a show featuring real estate agents in Los Angeles selling high-value homes and properties.

Flagg has often bragged about making hundreds of millions of dollars in sales in any given year, which has fans wondering how much the real estate guru is really worth. Here’s what we know about Flagg’s net worth for 2019:

1. He Has an Estimated Net Worth of $30 Million in 2019

According to Celebs Net Worth Today, Flagg’s net worth is approximately $30 million for 2019. He has made a large portion of that money through the real estate industry, selling multi-million dollar homes and properties across the Los Angeles area.

Flagg has also done some modeling, and features on Million Dollar Listing, which records the whole process of property sale, and which has also helped boost his net worth. As one of the youngest and most successful real estate agents in America, he has worked hard to get where he is today.

2. Flagg Started Off Selling Homes in Neighborhoods like Beverly Hills & Sunset Strip

Flagg began his career professionally in real estate at just 18-years-old. He started off making residential sales in neighborhoods like Beverly Hills and Sunset Strip, according to Celeb Net Worth Today.

He’s also been featured on shows like NBC’s Today Show, Bravo’s Watch What Happens: Live, and ABC’s Good Morning America. He is also a successful author, and has penned two books titled “Million Dollar Agent: Brokering the Dream” and “A Simple Girl: Stories My Grandmother Told Me.”

3. He Comes From a Wealthy Family & Grew Up in Beverly Hills

Flagg grew up in the Beverly Hills area, so he didn’t have a hard time breaking into the real estate industry and already had a good idea of the more profitable areas concerning the housing market, according to CheatSheet.

He grew up in a greatly wealthy family, although he has worked to earn his own money over the years instead of banking off his family’s wealth. His grandmother was a well-known fashion designer (Edith Flagg), and his grandfather was an executive in the electronics industry (Herman Platt), according to CheatSheet.

4. Experts Believe Flagg Has Sold Over $1 Billion in Real Estate Over The Years

Flagg has mentioned in the past that he’s finished off the year making hundreds of millions of dollars in sales for his real estate agency. During one of the show’s seasons, he sold close to $225 million in properties in just one year. Although his commission rates are unclear, assuming it is close to 6% would put him at about $3.4 million in annual income, according to CheatSheet.

Forbes experts have reported he’s sold more than $1 billion in real estate throughout his career, CheatSheet reports, which would put him close to earning $15 million in commission over the span of just a few years.

5. He Was Included in Forbes’ “30 Under 30” List & Launched an App That Shows Where Celebrities Are Located in LA

In 2012, Flagg was included in ’30 under 30’ Forbes list for being one of the most successful real-estate agents in America. In 2013, he was honored with the “Next Generation Award” by Melissa Rivers, which was given to him from the Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, according to Celeb Net Worth Today.

In 2009, he founded Josh Flagg Estates in Los Angeles alongside Keller Williams, and 5 years later he launched an app called “Star Maps,” which comprises of property directories of all the celebrities which are located in Los Angeles.

