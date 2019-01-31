WATCH: JWoww Slams Roger Mathews, Posts Video of Alleged Abuse

Jenni “JWoww” Farley has taken to her website to share some disturbing videos of her estranged husband Roger Mathews. In one of the videos, Mathews is seen in the kitchen of the former couple’s home and appears to attack someone (believed to be JWoww).

In addition to that video, JWoww also uploaded several other videos that show her toxic relationship with Mathews.

JWoww wrote a very long message in which she confronted her ex. Not only did she put him on blast for portraying an image on social media that JWoww claims is simply false.

“The altered perceptions you have created for yourself on social media is truly staggering. Your postings are consumed with inaccuracies, false statements, self-serving comments, outright misrepresentations and blatant lies. What is your actual truth? What is your reality? Is it the video you took of yourself while driving the children, placing them at risk because you cannot take the camera off of yourself even for a minute while operating a vehicle?” JWoww wrote in part in her “message to Roger.”

She also called him out for cheating on her.

JWoww included court documents in her post, letting the world in on what’s been going on behind closed doors while Mathews has been staying positive and upbeat about his life on social media.

“Your spiteful attitude continues to be harmful to this family. You are controlling. You are manipulative. You are irresponsible. Our children are the ones who suffer as a result. Not you,” JWoww wrote.

“I have been broken down, beaten, hospitalized, traumatized, threatened, degraded, battered, and abused. I got out. I stand strong today. For me. For Greyson. For Meilani. They will not grow up watching their mother being a victim of domestic violence. I will be a victim no longer. Roger, know this here and for always – my kindness should never again [be] mistaken for weakness. Remember that. I will not be threatened. I will not be controlled. I will not be broken.

JWoww ended her lengthy post with a message for those who are victims of domestic violence.

“Victims of domestic violence are not just those who are physically abused. Become educated and protected. My domestic violence and divorce lawyer, Bari Weinberger, has created FREE materials that are designed to help explain the domestic violence laws, the process, your rights, and what to do to obtain protection for you and your children. https://content.weinbergerlawgroup.com/domestic-violence-book. So many of you may be understandably afraid to come forward, and have been stuck in abusive relationships for far too long just as I have been. If anyone is feeling down, broken, hurt or lost, please know that it is not your fault! Please don’t feel alone. Please seek help… whether it’s through a friend, loved one, hotline, law enforcement agent, judge or stranger … suffering in silence is no way to live. I was there for many years and you and your children deserve to be safe. You are valuable, you are worthy, you are loved.”

Back in September, Heavy reported that JWoww had filed for divorce from Mathews. After the news broke, Mathews posted an emotional video to social media in which he said he would do whatever he could to win his wife back.

Mathews has not responded to JWoww’s message.