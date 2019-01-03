Does Kamie Crawford from ‘Catfish’ Have a Boyfriend?

Max Joseph’s Catfish exit has left an empty chair next to partner and co-host Nev Schulman. Luckily for us, Kamie Crawford, model and Miss Teen USA 2010, is here to fill in, helping Nev get to the bottom of this week’s double-scoop of episodes.

Her recent appearances on the MTV reality docu-series have people wondering if Crawford has a boyfriend. According to Instagram and posts on her official website, that answer is yes.

Kamie Crawford’s Boyfriend’s name is G

In a January 2017 post, Crawford blogged about “finding your soulmate,” calling herself a “serial monogamist that has taken a lot of time getting to know herself, her wants, her needs and at just 24 years old, I’ve come to learn a lot about what love truly means just from the examples that have been set around me and what I’ve experienced.”

Crawford, now 26, continued writing about a guy she met named G. “I’m still learning a lot about love, and I can definitely say that my boyfriend G has taught me a lot about what love is supposed to look like,” she wrote.

The two can even be spotted on Crawford’s Instagram from time to time. The most recent post of G and Crawford is dated September 9, 2018.

Crawford Won the Miss Teen USA Pageant in 2010

Crawford represented Maryland in the Miss Teen USA 2010 pageant where she made history by being the first contestant from Maryland to win the title.

Crawford spent five months training for Miss Maryland Teen USA pageant after a friend talked her into it.

“I decided to enter the Miss Maryland Teen USA pageant after a friend, who had competed two years before me, encouraged me to take part. She thought I would be successful and have fun,” she said.

Crawford Signed With JAG Models in 2013

Crawford graduated from Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Md. in 2010. She was captain of the cheerleading squad. After graduation, Crawford enrolled at the New York Film Academy, and three years later signed with JAG models. In 2015, she graduated from Fordham.

Crawford told Essence that she loves being signed to JAG because she doesn’t have to fit a mold. “My favorite thing about modeling, especially with JAG, is that I don’t have to try to fit into any mold. In the pageant community, there can be so much negativity associated with beauty queens gaining weight and it can be extremely hurtful. Model life is not as glamorous as pageant life. I will admit, I love the glitz and glam of pageantry! No one can pry me away from my gaudy eyelashes and sparkly dresses!”

Though Crawford Has Been Killing It as Co-host, Joseph Plans on Popping Back In to ‘Say Hi’

Joseph left Catfish after seven seasons to further his filmmaking career, but he said that he’ll return eventually to say hi.

In a statement he made via Deadline, he wrote, “Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to move on from ‘Catfish’. Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I’ve learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general. Nev and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes. For a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it. With Catfish still going strong after 7 seasons, 115 episodes, 31 specials and showing no sign of slowing down, I feel it is finally the time for me to make my exit. Although I have a heavy heart, I am also excited for everything that’s to come for myself, for Nev, for our crew and for the show. Thank you for watching, thank you for the love and for the memes.”

It’s uncertain how many episodes Crawford will appear in.

