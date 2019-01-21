Kato Kaelin, Celebrity Big Brother: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Another season of Celebrity Big Brother is here, and Kato Kaelin is ready to put it all on the line for the chance to win $250,000.

Kaelin will be up against a cast of celebrities that includes Tamar Braxton, Joey Lawrence, Dina Lohan, and Anthony Scaramucci.

How will he fare locked in a household with a group of celebs? Will OJ Simpson come up?

Read on.

1. He Gained Fame During the O.J. Simpson Trial

Kaelin is an actor, and radio and television personality. He rose to fame after being a witness during the O.J. Simpson murder case.

In 1994, Kaelin was staying as a guest on Simpson’s estate in Rockingham. He was on the compound the night of the murders, and witnessed some of Simpson’s movements around the time of the slayings.

According to an archived People article, Kaelin was reported to be friends with both Simpson and Nicole at the time of their death.

For those who think Kaelin may not be ‘famous’ enough to appear on Big Brother, think again. According to one poll, referenced by Vanity Fair, 74% of Americans could identify Kaelin at a time when only 25% could identify Vice President Gore.

Fans may be excited to learn that the subject of OJ Simpson may come up during this season of Big Brother. Kaelin recently told EW, “I’ve done so many interviews over the years, I have no problems answering questions about that. You know, it’s so, to me, boring, the O.J. It’s not who I am, and it’s something that obviously happened in my life, but if they have a question that they want me to answer or something that I can answer, I have no problem with that.”

2. He Is a ‘Big Brother’ Superfan

.@Kato_Kaelin is ready to secure his status as the OG Houseguest on this season of #BBCeleb. pic.twitter.com/vmAHT18dxQ — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 15, 2019

Kaelin has landed himself on the right show. Apparently, he’s a huge Big Brother fan and has been watching the show for years.

In an interview with ET, Kaelin said that he’s been wanting to be a contestant on the reality competition since 2000.

Kaelin made his adoration for the show clear in the interview, referencing a guest from the first season. During season one, Keshia Knight Pulliam had to do a last-minute exit from the BB house because she said her breast milk supply was getting low, and she needed to take care of her baby’s needs.

In his interview with ET, Kaelin said, “The good news is I’m not lactating, so…”

How does he plan to win? In a recent clip, he said that his game plan is to make everyone love him.

3. He Has Appeared in a Number of TV Movies

Since 2015, Kaelin has appeared in a number of TV Movies, like Guest House Rent, Weird Bizarre and Psychotic, and The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time.

Kaelin was in college when he forayed into hosting, creating his own show called The Gameshow on the campus television TV station.

After college, he moved to Hollywood to pursue a career.

4. He Has One Child

Kaelin was married to Cynthia Coulter from 1983 to 1989. Together, they have one child, Tiffany Kaelin Knight.

5. He Has Said He Thinks OJ Did It

Kaelin has publicly stated that he thinks OJ did it; although, he admits he cannot prove it.

In 2012, in an interview with Dr. Drew, Kaelin discussed how he had been contacted by TMZ after the New York Post published an article with the headline, “OJ Killed his wife, Kato says.” Kato explained that he never said anything of the sorts.

“It’s absolutely not true. Not what I said,” he explained.

He went on to say that while the magazine had no write in quoting him as saying that, he had expressed his opinion, during interviews, that OJ is guilty. But, Kaelin added that he had no proof to support his opinion.