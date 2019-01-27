Who Is Keala Settle’s ‘Rent Live’ Character? What Role Does She Play?

Rent: Live airs on Fox tonight, featuring top stars in music, TV, film, and stage portraying the musical’s iconic roles. The celebrity cast includes Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe, and Jordan Fisher; Keala Settle, best known for her role in The Greatest Showman is also part of the live production.

According to Broadway.com, Settle’s role in the show is the “Seasons of Love” soloist. In the film adaptation of the musical, all of the principal characters took solo lines in the song at the start of the movie, with Tracie Thoms (who played Joanne) singing the powerful second and riffing over the chorus. Presumably, this is what Settle will be doing in the live performance. They have not given any indication that her role in the musical will go beyond the iconic song, which Settle is sure to knock out of the park.

This is Settle’s first return to live performance following surgery for Moyamoya disease in 2018. In an interview with Broadway Box, she said “Michael [Greif] is one of the most endearing, loyal, and sensitive directors I’ve ever worked with. I had the privilege of working with him on a 54 Below project called Bright Lights, Big City a few years ago. It was an amazing experience and I was hoping someday to have the chance to work with him again. And it’s here! Coming off of Showman, post-surgery, and going into a theater project, it’s exciting. And it feels like home! I miss the stage very much.” Tony-nominated Michael Greif is directing the live television event, and he directed the original production of the show on Broadway.

Ahead of the live presentation, Fox released a promotional video filmed during a rehearsal of “Seasons of Love.” In the video, the company (including the show’s leading cast) sing through a verse and chorus of the song a cappella. Settle does not appear in the video, which you can watch below:

In an interview with San Diego Gay and Lesbian News, Settle revealed that she sought out her role in the live production. She said “When I heard they were doing the show, I emailed them and basically asked if they were still doing this song in the show, and if they were, could I sing it. They called me back a couple of days later and told me they’d love to have me on the show, and I’ve gotten to meet this incredible family of young performers which has just been amazing.” She’s had a connection to the show for a long time and told Broadway Box that the first time she saw Rent, “I realized I was being introduced to what NYC was all about during that time. It was an experience that made me want to BE in Manhattan.”

Settle has plenty of experience with Broadway musicals, and most recently originated the role of “Becky” in Waitress. According to Playbill.com, her previous Broadway credits are Shirley in Priscilla Queen of the Desert, “Norma Valverde” in Hands on a Hardbody, and “Madame Thénardier” in Les Misérables. She was nominated for a Tony award for “Best Featured Actress in a Musical” for Hands on a Hardbody.

Tune in to Rent: Live on Fox tonight at 8/7c.