Are Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth Still Married?

Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth are still married on Married at First Sight, although they are facing some uphill battles in their marriage. When told to share the things they like and appreciate about each other, in addition to the things they might need to work on, Kristine had a difficult time opening up to her new husband.

Now that the honeymoon/vacation phase is over for the couples, they are now faced with having to really work on their marriage, if they want to make it work – i.e. getting to know each other, sharing their feelings and working through issues, among many other things.

“The most important thing these couples can do as they prepare to leave paradise and head back to Phili is be open and honest with one another,” clinical psychology Dr. Jessica Griffin says in a clip obtained by Newsweek. “So we’ve assigned this homework to our couples to help them communicate in an open and safe space. This is an accelerated experience so by opening up the lines of communication this early on it should be able to help them have long-lasting marriages they want.”

According to Newsweek, Keith is also struggling with Kristine’s less-than-par cooking skills. “So growing up for me I only saw women inside the kitchen,” he says to the cameras. “My grandmother has been trying to show me how to cook but I’m horrible at cooking. I need my wife to cook. That’s what it boils down to. I don’t want to say our marriage is gonna be based on her first meal to me but I don’t know. We got to wait and see.”

However, despite their differences, Keith told PopCulture.com ahead of Tuesday’s all-new episode that the moment he laid eyes on his now-wife, she “took my breath away—right away.”

“At first sight, I couldn’t believe how absolutely RIGHT the experts had it,” he continued of his first impression of his now-wife.

He also says that, despite the unusual beginning of their relationship, things have been very typical for the newly-wed couple, with plenty of ups and plenty of downs. “Marriage is a rollercoaster,” he told PopCulture. “You gotta buckle up because no matter what—it’s a crazy ride!”

However, some fans were speculating that the couple didn’t make it to the “decision day,” before the series premiered last week. Twitter user @MAFSFan captured a promo that featured the couples making their final decision — but only three of this year’s four couples appeared in it. Because Kristine and Keith were missing, it led the user to wonder if they didn’t ever make it to their wedding.

With very little known about what happened after the last season ended (Keith’s social media presence is basically non-existent and Kristine keeps her profiles private), fans of the show were wondering if there was trouble in paradise. When E! News interviewed past MAFS cast members about the current group of newlyweds, Ashley Petta had some concerns about Kristine and Keith specifically, claiming Keith might not be “settled” in his career enough for Kristine.

However, while Ashley was uncertain, Jephte Pierre had the opposite opinion of their relationship, stating that he thought the two were a perfect match because “she’s a hard worker and he’s managing to fulfill his personal dreams.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime. Tune in to keep up with Kristine and Keith’s relationship, and let us know if you think the couple will be able to make it work in the comments below.

