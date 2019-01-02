Ken Jeong’s Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

He’s appeared in our favorite movies like Knocked Up and The Hangover, and now, Ken Jeong is headed to a new reality show: The Masked Singer.

With all that time in the spotlight, it should come as no surprise that people are curious about his personal life.

Who is Jeong married to? Does he have children? Read on.

1. He Has Been Married to His Wife Since 2004

Jeong’s wife, Tran Ho, is also a physician. The two have been married since 2004.

According to a profile in The Washington Post, Jeong and Ho met at a happy hour for young doctors and immediately hit it off.

“We were the Bruno Kirby and Carrie Fisher characters in ‘When Harry Met Sally,’” he says of meeting Ho.

2. He Has Twin Daughters

In 2007, Ho gave birth to the couple’s twin daughters; Alexa and Zooey.

Both girls say they hope to be a doctor when they grow up.

Would Jeong mind if they become actors? He tells the Washington Post, ” I don’t mind what they do. It would be hypocritical for me to mind what they do. But they want to be like Mommy. I could not be any happier.”

In an interview with People last year, Jeong added, “There is something special and different about being a father to twin daughters. I have not one but two ‘Daddy’s little girls,’ and you have double that dynamic in a lot of ways,” he said. “It really is just double the sweetness. There’s something to be said about that.”

3. His Wife Is a Breast Cancer Survivor

When Heong was prepping to shoot The Hangover, he learned that his wife was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I was close to not doing ‘The Hangover’ because she’d just started the chemo,” he said. But Jeong’s wife urged him to shoot the film.

Fortunately, Tran responded well to treatment. In 2010, Jeong tells the Washington Post, “Her tumor markers were normal, which meant that the cancer level in her blood was negligible.”

4. His Daughter Guest Starred on ‘Dr. Ken’

In his interview with People, Keong said, “The best thing I can recommend is to listen to your child. I really mean that. Alexa loves gymnastics, and neither me nor my wife [are athletic] — she may have taken a few tumbling classes, but Alexa really had an aptitude and a passion for gymnastics and we encouraged that.”

He continued, “We listen to [our children] and I take a lot of pride in that. Zooey, on the other hand, loves comedy. She’s guest starred on Dr. Ken, and it’s been fun having shared experiences as well.”

He says that he encourages the girls to find and follow their own passions.

5. He Challenged His Daughter Zooey to an Acting Face off on Jimmy Kimmel Live

In 2010, Jeong welcomed his daughter, Zooey, onto Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he challenged her to an “acting faceoff.”

The two expressed emotions like “happy”, “sad”, and “mad” and the video now has millions of views on Youtube.