Kendall Jenner Raw Story: Kris Teases Big Revelation

Kendall Jenner will reveal a “raw story” on her Twitter page on Sunday, January 6, 2019, Kris Jenner says.

But Kendall’s mom didn’t give any clues about what it will be, other than to express how proud she is of her daughter. That has the rumor mill churning. Kris Jenner made the announcement on her Instagram page on January 5, 2019, and she included a video that shows Kendall referring to the revelation – again, without revealing what it will be about.

Kendall Jenner did provide a clue that, whatever it is or was, she has been dealing with the issue since she was 14.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kris Jenner Says She’s Proud of Kendall for Being Brave & Vulnerable

In the Instagram post, Kris expressed her pride in Kendall.

“I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable” she wrote. “Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become. Make sure to watch Kendall’s Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I’m talking about and be prepared to be moved. #bethechange #shareyourstory #changetheconversation #proudmom #finallyasolution #authenticity #mydaughterinspiresme #getready.”

Kris made the same announcement on her Twitter page.

In the video that accompanied that post, Kendall, wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt, says, “When I was 14, I couldn’t reach as many people as I can now. Now that I’m 22 and I have this whole thing behind me, I can speak to so many people and just be like, ‘I can help you. And it’s OK. And I experienced it. I’m very normal. And I understand it. I can connect with you.’ I’m going to try and help.” The video fades to a black screen with the words “Connect With Kendall.” The video concludes with the date: January 6, 2019. When will the announcement unfold? No time was given for the “raw story” announcement.

The video was watched more than 1.5 million times in four hours. Kendall Jenner has a massive social media following with 101 million Instagram followers and 27 million Twitter followers. That means that she will have a large audience for her announcement. Her most recent Twitter post on January 5, 2019 dated to New Year’s and read, “happy new year! i hope it’s so so wonderful to you ✨”

On Instagram, her most recent post on January 5 was also a New Year’s post in which she highlighted that she was wearing the color green. She’s also posted a lot of modeling shots of herself lately and a picture of her reclining in a private jet.

What could the raw story be about? It’s anyone’s guess, although Kendall has been open in the past about her struggles with anxiety, including panic attacks. “I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks,” Kendall once told Harper’s Bazaar.

In that interview, she also described “how OCD I can get over the littlest things. If something isn’t going the way I planned, I freak out. Some days I just want to go live on a farm and not talk to anyone and just exist in the middle of nowhere.”

In February 2018, she also discussed her anxiety, attributing it in part to traumatic incidents in her life, including when her sister Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris, ABC News reports. She revealed that she was also a victim of a robbery. On the family’s show, she recounted how she had tried “acupuncture, meditation and sound bathing” to deal with the anxiety issue.



She has also dealt with acne issues, revealing those issues started around age 13. “never let that sh*t stop you! 😎✨” she wrote after being criticized for hitting a red carpet with visible acne.

What do you think Kendall Jenner’s raw story is about? Tell us in the comment thread.