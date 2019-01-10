Kevin Fret Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kevin Fret was described as “Latin Trap’s first openly gay pioneer” by Paper Magazine in April 2018. Today, the world has learned that Fret is dead.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Fret Was Shot & Killed While on a Motorcycle & Police Have Launched an Investigation

According to Puerto Rican outlet El Vocero, Fret was riding a motorcycle on Eduardo Conde Avenue Santurce in the early morning hours when he was shot eight times. He was rushed to the Medical Center in Río Piedras where he was pronounced dead. He was just 25 years old.

Further details about Fret’s death are unclear at this time. While some outlets are reporting that Fret was “murdered,” it’s unknown if he was targeted. It’s also unknown if Fret was targeted by the suspect(s) or if this shooting was random.

The outlet confirms that an investigation into his death is underway.

2. All Photos on His Instagram Have Been Removed

Following his passing, all of Fret’s posts on social media were deleted. His Instagram, which has more than 111,000 followers, no longer contains any posts. Instead, there is just one Instagram story with a quote in Spanish. Translated into English it reads, “Pray, relax, wait for my times and I will do the rest. -God.”

Several people have taken to social media to post about Fret following his tragic death. You can read some of those posts below.

Kevin Fret was known not only for his music style but also image- who was breaking gender norms in #PuertoRico and stigma about being gay, gender nonconforming, and expressing gender identity freely – in a country where gay people still get mocked, bullied and killed. pic.twitter.com/SQQxePu9vv — Samy Nemir Olivares (@Samynemir) January 10, 2019

kevin fret is the first openly gay trap artist to come out of puerto rico… this morning he was shot n killed… may he rest in peace — juribelka (@Iilkev) January 10, 2019

Rip kevin fret 🙏🏻 — stevelean4real (@stevelean4real) January 10, 2019

3. He Came out When He Was 18

In his 2018 interview with Paper Magazine, Fret opened up about being gay and wanted to be sure that everyone knew that their opinions of his sexuality didn’t matter to him.

“I’m a person that doesn’t care what anybody has to say. [Now I see] young gay guys or young lesbians that are looking at me now like a role model, like wow, if he did it, and he don’t care what anybody else has to say, I can do it,” he told the publication.

He also talked about releasing his first video and how he wanted people to see him.

“I had everything in my mind, like the day I come out [in Latin trap] as a gay guy, I’m going to make my first video and I’m going to be showing my stomach, and I’m going to act like I don’t give a damn about what anybody has to say — with my blonde hair, my black nails, showing my stomach, glittery from head to toe,” he explained.

4. He Sparked Controversy After Saying Being Gay Was a ‘Choice’ He Made

You probably wouldn’t classify things as “easy” for Fret, who came under fire after making some comments that didn’t sit well with the LGBTQ community.

In an interview with Rapetón, Fret said that being gay was a “choice” for him. According to Paper Magazine, Fret made that comment because of his strict religious upbringing.

5. He Was Charged With Aggravated Battery in June

Back in June, Fret was arrested in Miami, Florida, on an aggravated battery charge after a fight broke out in an elevator at a Brickell Heights condo building. Fret was accused of throwing a bottle at another man’s head, causing a laceration.

“According to the report, Fret was involved in a verbal dispute with another man and as the man tried to run away, Fret threw a metal bottle at his head, which caused a small laceration,” NBC Miami reported at the time. He was released on $1,500 bond.