Kiersey Clemons: Who Is Playing Joanne Jefferson in ‘Rent Live’?

Kiersey Clemons is taking the world by storm. At just 25-years-old, the actress is will be starring opposite Vanessa Hudgens in Fox’s live production of Rent, airing on Fox tonight at 8pm ET/PT.

Clemons is perhaps best known for playing Diggy Andrews in the 2015 film Dope. She also starred alongside Chloe Grace Moretz in the film Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

In 2010, Clemons played Danielle in the Disney series Shake It Up. She also appeared in Good Luck Charlie and Austin & Ally as a recurring role. On top of that, Clemons has starred in music videos, like Trey Songz’s 2014 music video for “SmartPhones” and Lady Gaga’s music video for “Til It Happens To You.”

Her first recurring role came in 2014 as Bianca in Transparent.

In Netflix’s Easy, she starred as a grad student who falls in love with a vegan activist.

Last year, the actress co-starred with Nick Offerman in the musical drama series hearts Beat Loud.

In an interview with James Franco for a feature in Issue Magazine, Clemons discussed her career, stating, “I started working when I was 16 or 17. I went to high school for my freshman and sophomore years and half of my junior year, then I left and started homeschooling when everyone was looking at colleges. I don’t feel like I missed out on much. My sister is 17, and she just got her GED. I said, ‘You know what? Go for it.’ Because you don’t miss out on anything! All my friends who were homeschooled had better experiences. They were traveling and learning from real life. A lot of people talked shit when I left, but I wasn’t there, so it didn’t really affect me.”

Interestingly enough, Clemons worked at Abercrombie Kids even while she was a working actor. She tells Franco, “… I had pretty normal teenage years. For a long time, I worked at Abercrombie Kids at the mall in Redondo Beach. I worked there even after I was acting, and it was stupid because I was working at a kids’ store the same time that I was on Disney Channel. Children would ask me for pictures while I was folding clothes.”

She goes to explain that she wanted to keep working at the store to play it safe; at the time, she didn’t know if she’d be working consistently.

In July 2018, Variety reported that Clemons will play Darling in Disney’s live-action Lady and the Tramp. The outlet notes that Kirsey will be one of the few actresses playing a live-action role, while most characters will be playing CGI characters, like in The Jungle Book and Beauty and the Beast.

Be sure to watch Clemons take the stage tonight in Fox’s Rent Live at 8pm ET/PT.