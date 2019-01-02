Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Is Pregnant With Baby Boy, Due in May: Report

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting another baby, according to Us Weekly. The reality star and her rapper husband have decided to use a surrogate to deliver their fourth child — a baby boy who is due in early May.

Kardashian & West Hired a Surrogate Because of Kim’s Previous Pregnancy Complications

Kardashian gave birth to her first two children, North and Saint, but suffered from placenta accreta, a dangerous condition that causes the placenta to grow into the wall of the womb. For this reason, the couple decided to hire a surrogate to carry and deliver their third child — and now their fourth.

In January 2017, the couple welcomed their daughter, Chicago. They had one embryo left and decided to add one more child to their family, sooner rather than later. It’s unknown who Kim and Kanye decided to use as their surrogate. A woman named La’Reina Haynes carried Chicago to term and delivered a healthy baby to the Wests. It’s possible that Haynes is also carrying Kim and Kanye’s fourth child, but that information is unclear at this time.

Kim Wasn’t Initially Sure About Having a Fourth Baby

“I’ve been really open about it and talked about it on our show, so…I don’t know,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told E! News back in August. “We start filming season 16 next week. So if I think about it more and it’s gonna happen, you’ll definitely see it on the show. But, as of now, no,” she added.

Since this is supposedly Kim and Kanye’s last embryo, baby number four will likely be the last baby the Wests welcome into their family. Aside from that, Kardashian has previously said that she probably “couldn’t handle” more than four kids.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin. And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids,” she told Elle Magazine last year.

The littlest West will join big sisters North and Chicago and big brother Saint.

Neither Kardashian nor West have addressed the baby news.