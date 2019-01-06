Kristen Bell Husband & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kristen Bell is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood. As the titular character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and the voice of Princess Anna in the Disney animated fantasy feature Frozen, she appeals to audiences of all ages.

But what do we know about Bell’s personal life? Who is she married to, and does she have children?

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Her Initial Encounter with Dax Shepard Was ‘Not Electric’

Despite the fact that they’ve been married for nearly six years, Kristen and her husband, Dax Shepard’s, initial encounter was in no way “electric.”

In an interview in the December 2013 issue of Flare Magazine, Bell said when they met, sparks did not fly. “And then two weeks later, I went to a Kings versus red Wings game—he was with someone I knew, and I was with my roommate, [Veronica Mars co-star] Ryan Hansen—and we ran into each other. It was on from that point.”

Bell continued by joking they would not have been friends if they had attended high school together. “He was a drug addict and he was wild, and I was very much a good girl who went to Catholic school. He is also five years older than I am, and he lived in Milford, which is a bit more drive-your-tractor-to-the-7-eleven-type Michigan, and I was closer to downtown Detroit.”

2. They Have Two Children Together

Dax and Kristen have two daughters, together- Delta Bell Shepard and Lincoln Shepard.

In a hilarious interview with E!, Bell joked about how nervous she was for motherhood. She told the outlet, “I kept saying to [Dax] in all sincerity during my pregnancy, ‘I just don’t know how I’m going to like her as much as I like the dogs.’ I was being serious. Because I f–king love my dogs; they are my children.”

She continued, “I love people the more I know them, and I didn’t know her. It could’ve been a water bottle in my belly, that’s about how connected I felt to her during my pregnancy. But within about 24 hours after she came out, my hormones reset, and they reprogrammed my feelings about her.”

3. She and Her Husband Both Grew up in Metro Detroit

Both Bell and Shepard grew up in Metro Detroit, although they didn’t meet until they moved to Los Angeles later in life.

The two also traveled different paths when it came to acting.

Bell began doing theater in high school. After graduating, she went on to study musical theater at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. In 2001, she left shortly before graduating to take a role in the Broadway musical version of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

Dax, meanwhile, moved to Los Angeles in 1996 and focused on improv for a long time, while also taking classes at UCLA. In 2003, he began working with Ashton Kutcher on Punk’d. After that, he starred in the comedy Without a Paddle. One year later, Shepard booked a role in Zathura: A Space Adventure.

4. They Have a Strict Photography Policy When It Comes to Their Kids

Please boycott magazines that run pics of "celebrity children." They shouldn't be punished for who their parents are. — dax shepard (@daxshepard) January 27, 2014

In 2014, Shepard and Bell took a stance against paparazzi photographing the children of celebrities. They joined the “No Kids” policy movement, which meant that they would not allow or permit their children to be in any photos– whether it be photos taken by paparazzi or pics on their own Instagram.

Speaking on Access Hollywood about her daughter Lincoln, Bell is quoted as saying, “I’m telling you right now, we don’t want our daughter’s face anywhere ever until she decides because I have the utmost respect for her.”

They have since refrained from posting family pics on their social media accounts. (Except for ones where you can’t make out their children, like in the photo below.)

5. Bell Recently Surprised Her Husband on ‘Ellen’

Recently, Bell surprised her husband on Ellen, which also happened to be his birthday. In a segment that she called “Dr. Dax”, Ellen took questions from the audience. The cameras then panned to Bell, who was sitting in the audience, anxious to ask her hubby a question.

“What would you recommend getting someone very special, like a spouse, for their birthday?” Bell asked. “Or how would you spoil them on their birthday?”

Dax responded, “I would say please, please, please, give that person love and support for 11 years. Give them two beautiful baby girls, and you’re good.”

The two teared up after the emotional exchange.