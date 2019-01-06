Christian Carino, Lady Gaga’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

When Lady Gaga started dating Christian Carino, he was revealed to be her boyfriend in February 2017, when she was headlining the Super Bowl. Carino has since become the superstar’s fiance, as Gaga confirmed their engagement on October 15, 2018, at Elle’s 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, according to People. Read on below for more information on the couple, their engagement and their love lives prior to becoming a couple.

1. Carino Is an Agent to Stars Like Justin Bieber

Carino, 48, works as a CAA (Creative Artists Agency) talent agent and some of his client list includes celebrities Justin Bieber, Simon Cowell, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus and Jennifer Lopez. In fact, Entertainment Tonight reports that Carino is actually Gaga’s talent agent as well.

CAA is a dominating company in the entertainment industry and has almost 2,000 employees. Their roster of clients consists of A-list celebrities across the board.

In 2017, Gaga inked herself a deal for a Las Vegas residency, according to MGM. Variety reported that Gaga’s Las Vegas deal is worth up to $100 million and includes at least 74 performance dates. Also, Gaga’s man, Carino, reportedly helped negotiate the terms of the contract.

2. He Previously Dated Actress Lauren Cohan

This is not the first time that Carino has dated a celebrity. Previously, he was known to be dating The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan, according to E! News. On TWD, Cohan plays the role of Maggie. You may have also seen Cohan on shows including Supernatural and The Vampire Diaries.

She was a nominee at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress.

3. Gaga and Carino Were Spotted Sharing a Kiss At the 2017 Super Bowl

Lady Gaga killed it in her halftime performance at the Super Bowl and she and Carino were spotted looking friendly and sharing kisses together on the field.

After the big event, Gaga chatted with Ryan Seacrest on KIIS FM and he asked her if she had someone special with her that day. Gaga laughed and said:

Um, I don’t know. You know I don’t talk about my love life, Ryan. I’m really red and it doesn’t go with my outfit.

Carino was photographed at Gaga’s side when she took on last year’s Super Bowl halftime set.

4. Carino Is a Father

Gaga and Carino caught the attention of the media when they were spotted at a Kings of Leon concert, days after Gaga’s Super Bowl performance in 2017, as reported by Extra. In addition, Carino sat directly behind Gaga at the Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid Spring 2017 fashion show in Venice, California on February 8, 2017. According to Too Fab, Carino has been friends with designer Hilfiger for years.

At the fashion show, Daily Mail reported Lady Gaga brought a girl with her, who sat next to her in the front row, and that the girl “looked a lot like Christian’s daughter Bella.”

5. This Is Gaga’s First Reported Romance Since Her Split From Taylor Kinney

Lady Gaga previously dated and was engaged to longtime fiance, actor Taylor Kinney. This is the first reported romantic relationship for Gaga since her split from Kinney this past summer.

After being together for four years, Kinney proposed to Gaga on Valentine’s Day in 2015. When the pair decided to call it quits, Gaga wrote the following message online: