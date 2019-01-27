Who Is Lady Gaga’s Ex-Fiance Taylor Kinney? Why Did They Split Up?

Lady Gaga was engaged to ex-fiance Taylor Kinney until they called it quits in 2016. The formerly-engaged couple were together for 5 years before they called it off, although they remain friends to this day.
Kinney, an actor known for his roles as Mason Lockwood in The Vampire Diaries, Jared in “Zero Dark Thirty” and Lieutenant Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire, recently stated that he couldn’t be “more proud” of his ex-fiance for her performance in “A Star is Born.”
“I could only wish her the best,” he told E! News in October. “I am really proud. I know what went into it, it’s been a long time coming … It’s been years … to see what people go through to be in that, you can kind of let the masses make decisions,” he shared, “but I think I know in my heart it’s gonna be great. And I know that she gave her all.”
Gaga and Kinney first met in 2011 on the set of her music video for “You and I” where he appears as a mad scientist love interest of Gaga. According to Us Magazine, Kinney snuck in an impromptu kiss during filming and a relationship blossomed soon after. Check out the music video below:
Kinney later said in January 2016 that he “loved her from the moment [he] met her.” The two became engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2015 but never announced when they were tying the knot, according to the Huffington Post.
In July of last year, Gaga announced via Instagram that she and Kinney were separating but that they both still “really love each other.”
“Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates,” she wrote on Instagram. “Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break. We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We’re just like everybody else and we really love each other.”
Gaga hinted in her Netflix documentary “Gaga: Five Foot Two,” that her success might have been what led to the downfall of their relationship, saying: “Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks,” she says in the doc, which aired on Sept. 22. “My threshold for bullsh-t with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together.”
“My love life has just imploded,” she continued. “I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt [Williams]. I sold 30 million and lost Luc [Carl]. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this.”
The singer-actress is now reportedly engaged to Christian Carino, less than a year after she and Kinney called off the engagement.
