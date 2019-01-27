Who Is Lady Gaga’s Ex-Fiance Taylor Kinney? Why Did They Split Up?

Lady Gaga was engaged to ex-fiance Taylor Kinney until they called it quits in 2016. The formerly-engaged couple were together for 5 years before they called it off, although they remain friends to this day.

Kinney, an actor known for his roles as Mason Lockwood in The Vampire Diaries, Jared in “Zero Dark Thirty” and Lieutenant Kelly Severide in Chicago Fire, recently stated that he couldn’t be “more proud” of his ex-fiance for her performance in “A Star is Born.”

“I could only wish her the best,” he told E! News in October. “I am really proud. I know what went into it, it’s been a long time coming … It’s been years … to see what people go through to be in that, you can kind of let the masses make decisions,” he shared, “but I think I know in my heart it’s gonna be great. And I know that she gave her all.”

Gaga and Kinney first met in 2011 on the set of her music video for “You and I” where he appears as a mad scientist love interest of Gaga. According to Us Magazine, Kinney snuck in an impromptu kiss during filming and a relationship blossomed soon after. Check out the music video below: