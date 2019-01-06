’90 Day Fiance’ Cast Against Larissa and Colt on ‘Tell-All’

The 90 Day Fiance tell-all episode starts airing on January 6, 2019 and there is one couple who has rubbed most of the cast the wrong way. Several of the cast members become upset when Colt and Larissa are late for the tell-all taping. Fighting ensues. Colt Johnson and Larissa Christina end up in a feud with several of their cast-mates and Johnson looks somewhat drained by the situation.

Cast member Jonathan Rivera said that seeing Christina makes him “cringe”, while Fernanda Flores called Johnson “stupid” for still being with Christina. According to Soap Dirt, Christina calls her fellow cast members her “enemies”. Previously, there were reports that Christina and Johnson didn’t attend the tell-all reunion taping, but, clearly, they did.

According to Soap Dirt, Christina and Johnson are both participating in spin-off show 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Over the last few months, the couple has been in the media for controversial social media posts, cheating scandals, arrests and fights, so it’s not a surprise that 90 Day Fiance would want to continue to film them.

Just last month, Christina put her man on blast, claiming he had cheated on her. In a later deleted post, Christina said that she would be taking a break from social media, after posting screenshots of alleged conversations between her husband and another woman. Lima posted a message that has since been deleted, according to Us Weekly, and it stated, “I’m taking a break of internet. Truly hurt me seen my husband flirting online. I’ll be here answering my messages … I’m not a gold digger. I always cleaned his house, took care of him. I’m good, I just want to breathe. I can’t keep posting my personal life online, I just wished that he woke up and these women stop to message him [sic].”

Johnson also took to social media to address the claims, which appeared to be true, based on Johnson’s statement. Johnson explained, “I would like to say yes I am human and I have faults. I most definitely made mistakes but my relationship with Larissa is more than what you see on TV. We are like any couple in the world with its ups and downs … Yes, I have received massive amounts of attention from fans, especially women. These things mixed with a relationship that has its problems makes for a dangerous scenario. I crossed the line between fan and fandom. The reality sometimes is lost and this is something I have to handle in private.” Soap Dirt recently claimed that Christina hacked Johnson’s Instagram, deleted women and deactivated the account. Perhaps she did this to avoid any further cheating issues.

Christina has butted heads with several members of Johnson’s family, even his mother. She has also received a lot of heat from viewers of 90 Day Fiance. Regardless of their issues, In Touch Weekly reported that the couple got married over the summer. Johnson and Christina appear to have gotten married on June 24, 2018.

Johnson is 33 years old, while Christina is 31, and he works as a software engineer. According to Johnson’s private Instagram account, he is also a photographer and adventure traveler. On 90 Day Fiance, Johnson expressed that he has worried about Christina’s financial expectations of him.