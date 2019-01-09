Lauren Sanchez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lauren Sanchez has been in a relationship with Jeff Bezos for some time, according to numerous tabloid reports. Bezos split from his wife, MacKenzie, in January 2019. Page Six reported on January 9 that Bezos, 54, was in a relationship with Sanchez, 49, the same day the billionaire announced his separation. That bombshell came the day before the National Enquirer published an 11-page expose on Bezos and Sanchez’s relationship. Both the Enquirer and Page Six say that the timing of Bezos’ announcement about his marriage was related to the tabloid reports about his alleged affair.

Sanchez is married with three children to Hollywood super agent Patrick Whitesell. The Enquirer’s expose on Bezos and Sanchez’s relationship claims that the Amazon founder has “been whisking his mistress off to exotic destinations on his $65 million private jet, sending her raunchy messages and erotic selfies — including one steamy picture too explicit to print here.” It has long been rumored that President Donald Trump “hates” Jeff Bezos. In December 2018, the National Enquirer’s publisher admitted to paying out hush money in order to aid Trump’s presidential campaign.

1. Bezos & Sanchez Got to Know Each Other Through Her Husband, Super Agent Patrick Whitesell

Page Six’s report says that Bezos and Sanchez first became acquainted through her husband, Patrick Whitesell, who serves as agent to Hugh Jackman, Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Whitesell is an executive with William Morris Endeavour. The Page Six report says that Sanchez and Whitesell separated in late 2018. At the time of writing, Sanchez’s Instagram page has been set to private. Her personal website has been inactive since 2014. The Page Six article describes Whitesell and Sanchez’s separation as being a “trial.” The piece goes on to describe their marriage as being “off and on for a while.” Whitesell and Sanchez married in 2005 and have two children together, Evan and Eleanor. Sanchez has a child from a previous relationship.

The National Enquirer says in their report that they have multiple photos of the couple together over the past four months. During one instance, the Enquirer says the couple met up six times in 14 days, including a stay at a hotel in Boston where Bezos was known to stay with his family when in the area. Bezos has a son at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

2. She Is a Qualified Helicopter Pilot & Flies Choppers in Movies

Sanchez is a qualified helicopter pilot and frequently flies helicopters in movies. The Hollywood Reporter published a feature on Sanchez in November 2017. That article mentioned that Sanchez had served as an aerial consultant on Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning “Dunkirk.” On her Instagram bio, Sanchez says that she is a member of the Black Ops Aviation production team. Sanchez described the company as the first female-owned aerial film and production company. Sanchez told the Hollywood Reporter, “But there’s nothing physical about flying a helicopter. You can be 5-foot-1 or 6-foot-4. There’s no reason more women aren’t in this.”

Sanchez told the Hollywood Reporter that she grew up around aircraft as her father, Ray, was a flight instructor and mechanic. Sanchez mentions in the article that her husband did not like to fly with her in helicopters.

A source told the New York Post, that “Patrick and Lauren have socialized with Jeff Bezos and his wife for a few years because both (now former) couples have houses in Seattle. Then Lauren was hired to work on one of Bezos’ projects, “Blue Origin,” a space launch company, as a helicopter pilot. She has been shooting aerial shots for Bezos.” Sanchez concluded her Hollywood Reporter feature by saying, “I want to be in a helicopter all the time. Life can be so chaotic with so much going on. Lift off and you’re in an energy space that no one else is in. It’s calming. When I’m up there, I’m completely satisfied. I’m like, ‘This is where I need to be.'”

3. Sanchez Still Occasionally Dabbles in TV Hosting

Despite being more renowned for her helicopter activities, Sanchez has been known to dabble in hosting, in particular on Fox’s Los Angeles’ affiliate. Sanchez, a graduate of El Camino College, in Torrance, California, and the University of Southern California, was originally an entertainment reporter for Fox 11 before moving on to host the channel’s morning show, “Good Day L.A.” According to her IMDb page, Sanchez has also been the host of Fox’s “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Extra” and the “Best Damn Sports Show Period,” on the Fox Sports Network.

Sanchez is a native of Albuquerque and a is a third-generation Mexican-American. Sanchez began in television as an intern for Los Angeles’ Channel 13.

4. In 2014, it Was Reported that Sanchez Was in the Running to Host ‘The View’

TMZ reported in 2014 that Sanchez was in line to become one of the permanent hosts of “The View” after she impressed during a guest spot on the show. In 2000, Sanchez was also competing to be a host on the show in a nationwide competition, but ultimately Sanchez lost to Lisa Ling. Sanchez said that Barbara Walters personally called her to tell that she hadn’t gotten the gig.

5. Sanchez Has a Child, Nikko, From a Relationship With Former NFL Tight End Tony Gonzalez

In 2001, at 31, Sanchez gave birth to her first child. Her son Nikko, was born to Sanchez and NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez. In 2014, it was widely reported that Sanchez was competing with Gonzalez’s wife, October, for “The View” hosting gig. TMZ reported that the show was looking for two new co-hosts, a Latina and a conservative.

