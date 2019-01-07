Lauren Silverman, Simon Cowell’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Simon Cowell, music producer and judge on America’s Got Talent, has been public with his long-term girlfriend, Lauren Silverman since 2013. The two have a son together, a four-year-old named Eric, and Silverman is frequently by Cowell’s side at major events and press outings. Most recently, the family of three was photographed on a tropical vacation, ahead of the start of Cowell’s America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which premieres on January 7.

Here’s what you need to know about Simon Cowell’s girlfriend, Lauren Silverman:

1. She Grew Up in Florida

According to Daily Mail, Silverman (whose maiden name is Davis) grew up in Hallandale Beach Florida and attended the private school Miami Country Day. She has one sister, named Nicole, and her parents have both remarried. Her father Steven is an accountant and still lives in Florida.

Silverman lived in New York with her ex-husband. Now, she lives in Malibu with Simon, but according to The Sun they have a residence in New York City that she frequently visits.

2. She Has Two Children

Lauren was married to real estate mogul Andrew Silverman until 2013; they had a son together, Adam Silverman. According to Good Housekeeping, when Lauren and Andrew settled their divorce, they shared custody of their son, but “there was a strict stipulation that lasted until January 2015, which stated that Simon was required to stay away from the couple’s son, Adam, or face a $50,000 penalty.” Now, Simon plays an active role in Adam’s life; the boy was present when Cowell was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2014, Lauren and Simon had their son Eric. Eric appeared as a “guest judge” on America’s Got Talent, and Simon recently told Extra TV that he wants Eric to be “running AGT by the time [he’s] 18.”

3. When Silverman Gave Birth, Cowell Was in the Room

Very happy to say Eric was born at 17.45pm. Healthy and handsome. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) February 15, 2014

Though Cowell speaks highly of the son the couple shares, he was less fond of the experience of being in the room when Silverman gave birth to Eric. According to Entity Magazine, Cowell talked about the birth with Ryan Seacrest on his radio show, saying “Are you out of your mind? I know this sounds awful, but it’s like you don’t want to go into the restaurant while they’re making your dinner. I think there are certain things you shouldn’t see and that is one of them.”

4. She Started Dating Cowell While She Was Still Married

Cowell and Silverman’s relationship was met with immediate controversy in the tabloids, once it was revealed that they started dating while she and Andrew Silverman were still married. Silverman became pregnant with Cowell’s baby in 2013, prompting Andrew to file for divorce. According to the New York Post, a friend of Silverman told them that Lauren and her then-husband “weren’t estranged. The suggestion that she was an estranged wife who fell into another man’s arms is not the case.”

In 2015, Silverman told Hello! Magazine “I think Simon has changed me. He makes me laugh all the time. I can’t get angry with him because when I’m trying to be cross he just makes me laugh. I feel I learn so much from him, which is incredibly inspiring. He’s very talented.”

5. She & Simon Recently Adopted a Dog From Barbados

Cowell takes an annual vacation to Barbados, where he and Silverman first met. On their most recent trip (for which both sons were present), the Daily Mail reports that the couple adopted a puppy named Daisy at a charity gala. They already have three dogs, named Squiddly, Diddly, and Freddy.