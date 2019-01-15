Leah Messer Has a New Boyfriend Named Jason Jordan on ‘Teen Mom 2’

Leah Messer was previously married to ex-husbands Jeremy Calvert and Corey Simms. And, she had daughters with both men. All have since moved on. Simms is married and Calvert has been in other relationships since being with Messer. On season 9 of Teen Mom 2, it will be the first season that Messer reveals her new boyfriend, Jason Jordan.

Previously on the show, Messer talked about her dating life and let the cameras follow her on a blind date, but she hasn’t had a boyfriend in the spotlight. Clearly, Messer feels differently about Jordan.

So, who is Jason Jordan?

According to Radar Online, Messer isn’t the only one in the relationship with a past. Jordan has also been married twice, as The Inquistr reported he married his first wife, Laura Runkle, on May 17, 2007, and then married second wife Erica Morrison on May 1, 2014.

Jordan and Messer reportedly split briefly during the course of their relationship, but a source told Us Weekly that Jordan is a great partner for Messer. The source stated, “Even though he’s older, they have a lot in common. They share the same faith and have gone to church together. They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive. She hasn’t really dated since her breakup from Jeremy, so she was a little nervous to introduce him to the kids, but they absolutely love him.”

The source continued, “He’s super thoughtful. He will leave flowers for the girls and notes for Leah on her car. It’s progressing forward … They’re just enjoying each other in the moment.”

According to Jordan’s Instagram handle, which is RaylansDad416, it shows that he is a single parent, just like Messer, but to a son named Raylan.

After the couple split up for a bit, Messer talked about the breakup on her Life Reboot podcast. According to Hollywood Life, Messer said that Jordan just wasn’t in the right place in his life when they first started dating. She also said that she was becoming co-dependent on Jordan, explaining, “As the relationship grew, I found myself being way more needy or co-dependent on [Jason]. I felt like I needed him around … I found myself caught up and so consumed in his life, so I really had to hit the reset button…it was all about that person and doing everything for them.”