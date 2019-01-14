Teen Mom 2: Leah Messer’s Ex-Husbands Corey & Jeremy

A former Teen Mom 2 star is coming back to the MTV series for the upcoming ninth season. According to OK! Magazine, Leah Messer’s ex-husband Jeremy Calvert has revealed his plans to return to the main cast. This won’t be the first time that Messer has had drama with one of her ex-husbands. Read on to learn more.

Calvert has played an integral part in Messer’s storyline since the couple got married in 2012. They gave birth to their daughter Adalynn Faith a year later, but decided to call it quits in 2015. Messer said that she became stressed out because Calvert’s workload away from home increased, and was putting too heavy a strain on their marriage. The couple officially split at the end of season six.

Messer Has a Daughter Named With Jeremy Calvert, Who She Divorced In 2015

Despite their divorce, Calvert has sporadically reappeared in Messer’s life. During the sevenths season, Messer revealed that she hooked up with Calvert at his home. “I mean, he has tried to get me to have sex with him a couple of times,” she confessed to the rest of the Teen Mom cast. “And it happened once. It happened a few months ago. We went to his house and I had to hide walking out to the car the next morning so his mother couldn’t see.”

Messer insisted that she did not want to get back together with Calvert, however. “It’s a road I don’t want to go back down,” she said. “I know I don’t feel anything. I don’ t want to upset him. I’m not the same person I was, I’m not the same person he proposed to.” In an interview with Us Magazine, Messer elaborated on her relationship with her ex. “We are great parents that’s all we’ll ever be,” she said. “We’re great co-parents together. Jeremy and I do what’s best for Addie and if there’s ever an issue, we address it. It’s all about communication.” Calvert, 30, is currently single.

Messer Has Twin Daughters With Corey Simms, Who She Divorced In 2011

Messer also has twin daughters, Ali and Aleeah, with her first husband Cory Simms. The couple were married from 2010 to 2011, and battled over the custody of their children when Messer was being treated for anxiety and depression in 2015. “The current custody situation, just honestly, whatever we think is best for them, we do,” Messer told Us. “It’s always been 50/50. People were like ‘Leah lost custody’. I almost did, but I never lost custody of my children.”

When asked what the low point of her life has been, Messer admits that it was nearly losing custody to Simms. “It would definitely be going through the custody stuff with Corey,” she said. “Cause if anyone knows me they know that when it comes to being a mom and my girls, they are my life. They are my life. I wasn’t in the greatest place mentally and then it was affecting my physically… I became suicidal. It was a struggle.

Messer Struggled to Maintain Custody Of Her Children With Simms In 2015

now. Simms, 29, has been married to Miranda Patterson since 2013. They welcomed a daughter, Remington Simms, on November 8, 2015.