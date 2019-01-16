Lianna Azarian: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lianna Azarian, who also goes by Lianna Shaknazarian, Mariah Carey’s former assistant, is being sued by the singer after she allegedly ran up debts on Carey’s credit card and recorded her during private moments. TMZ was the first report on the lawsuit on January 16. The TMZ report says that Mariah hired Lianna in 2015 and that’s when the problems started. Lianna is accused of getting clothes from stores by using Mariah’s name and also of using the singer’s credit card for personal use.

Lianna is also accused of recording Carey in “intimate” moments. The TMZ report says that Lianna was being paid $327,000 per year between 2015 and November 2017.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Lianna Allegedly Told Friends that She Would Release the Videos of Mariah if the Singer Ever Fired Her

Lianna apparently told friends that if Carey ever fired her, she would release the videos the took of the singer, according to TMZ. Carey is suing for $3 million and she wants the recordings back. A source told TMZ, “This new year welcomes Mariah’s continued efforts to clean the trash from her life.” That source said that Mariah was “compelled” to file a lawsuit against Azarian.

2. Lianna Was Last Pictured With Mariah in May 2017

Lianna was last publicly pictured with Mariah in May 2017 at the singer’s manager’s daughter’s birthday. Lianna was pictured with Mariah, publicist Brett Ruttenberg and make-up artist Dustin Baker at Stella Bulochnikov’s daughter, Mishka’s, 14th birthday. That same year, Lianna was referred to as Mariah’s “fab assistant” in an E! News article.

In April 2018, it was widely reported that Lianna was being sued by Stella Bulochnikov. Bulochnikov accused Mariah of sexually harassing her.

3. In an Episode of ‘Mariah’s World,’ Lianna Had to Convince Bryan Tanaka to Jump Out of a Cake

In a 2016 episode of “Mariah’s World,” Lianna was tasked with convincing Mariah’s boyfriend, dancer Bryan Tanaka, with jumping out of a cake as a birthday surprise for the singer. Tanaka admitted that he was nervous about the act. His fellow dancer, G. Madison, told Tanaka, “You’re going to dim them eyes. You’re going to flex them guns. You’re going to tighten them abs and you’re going to jump out of that cake and look like Halle Berry.”

4. Another Former Employee of Mariah’s, Called Lianna ‘Satan’

As news of Mariah’s lawsuit spread, another former employee of the singer, Theres Algots, wrote on Twitter, “Lianna Azarian is literal trash. I had the immense displeasure of working with her on a daily basis when I worked for Mariah and all she did was steal from Mariah and cover it up, blame the housekeepers and other hard working staff, while yelling racist and demeaning things at them behind Mariah’s back. She would “return” clothes that Mariah didnt want to buy back to high end shops but would stuff it in her car instead. She stole jewelry. Everyone was afraid of her because she is the kind of person who will quite literally take a hit out on someone.” While on her Facebook page, Algots referred to Lianna “satan.” On that page, Algots said she was Mariah’s manager’s personal assistant.

5. Lianna Filed a Lawsuit Against Mariah Shortly After She Was Fired

Radar Online reports that shortly after being fired, Lianna launched a lawsuit against Carey. Documents obtained by Heavy show that not long after that lawsuit, Lianna sued her own lawyers of the mishandling of a case.

