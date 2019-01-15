Light Balance Competes on Tonight’s Episode of ‘America’s Got Talent’

Light Balance, the Ukrainian dance troupe, has lit up the stage so far this season on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, and they’re hoping to walk away the winners of the entire show.

What should you know about them? Read on.

Light Balance’s website describes them as a “hi-tech neon and LED show with elements of acrobatics and dance choreography.” In 2017, Light Balance competed on America’s Got Talent. Their impressive performance earned them a golden buzzer from Tyra Banks and they advanced straight to the live shows.

Unlike many fellow competitors, Light Balance has competed on both America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent. They were part of Britain’s Got Talent in 2014 and America’s Got Talent in 2017.

On the former, the placed fourth. On AGT, Light Balance had a technical issue in the quarterfinals. Their dress rehearsal performance is what ended up being televised and judged. Luckily, they performed well enough to advance to the finals. Light Balance placed third in their season.

Since then, they have proved to be a hit, performing in a number of awards shows, including having a stint on Broadway. That’s right; in winter 2018, they performed in NYC with The Illusionists, as part of Magic of the Holidays.

According to Wikipedia, Light Balance currently holds the record of placing the highest on their AGT season of all known acts that have been on both AGT and Britain’s Got Talent.

They are repped by Paradigm Talent Agency, one of the top talent agencies in the world. Check out their Instagram page, here, which showcases some of their top skills.

And what exactly is America’s Got Talent: The Champions?

For those who missed the premiere, the spin-off series pulls together the greatest acts from the America’s Got Talent franchise, including contestants from Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Holland, Italy, and more.

On the premiere, Susan Boyle received a golden buzzer from Tyra Banks, advancing to the final.

In a recent interview, Susan Boyle told People, “Simon is the biggest inspiration in my career. He’s been my boss for almost 10 years, and I strive to make him proud. He inspires me to continue and strive for perfection,” she said, adding that he’s the “best boss in the world.”

During the season premiere, the performers were Boyle, Bianca Ryan, The Clairvoyants, Sara & Hero, Uzeyer Novruzov, Vicki Barbolak, Alex Magala, Justice Crew, Sofie Dossi, and Preacher Lawson.

AGT: The Champions airs Mondays at 8 pm EST on NBC.