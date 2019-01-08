Does ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’ Star Have a Boyfriend? Is She Dating?

Lindsay Lohan makes her return to television tonight on MTV’s Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club at 8/7 CT. The reality show, which MTV says focuses on Lohan as the “no-nonsense boss” of the eight American ambassadors she staffed for her Mykonos business venture, will, according to Lohan, stay away from her personal life.

According to Metro, Lohan’s mom Dina revealed that Lindsay is currently seeing a man from Switzerland. She said, “She’s sort of seeing somebody now. She loves it, she’s in Dubai.” Before she could give away any more information, she added: “I don’t want to talk too much about it because she’ll kill me!” If there’s truth to that, any indication of a new man in her life or trip to Dubai has been left off of Lindsay’s social media, which is reserved for promotional material for Lindsay Lohan’s Beach House. She did, however, share a selfie with Jonathan Bennett, who played her on-screen Mean Girls boyfriend.

In an interview on Andy Cohen’s radio show, Eyewitness News reports that Lohan said she is currently single: “I don’t have anyone. I don’t have time right now. I’m not going to go searching. I’m happy just being with me.” She also revealed “I’m going to make something very clear. It’s not about my personal life at all. It’s about me running the beach and the VIP hosts … You do see me cooking at home. But it’s just me, being a boss.”

Lohan’s choice in location for her beach house, however, does have personal ties. She told the New York Times that it is the same place where her ex-fiance, Egor Tarabasov, assaulted her in 2016. Of her choice, she said “It happened, here in Mykonos, on the beach. And that was the moment where I switched and I was like, ‘I’m going to take control of my life completely, and fire everyone and just rehire them when I’m ready.’ And that’s why I’m here today, because it was on that beach where I got hit.” According to Refinery 29, she and Tarabasov were together from 2016-2017 and engaged in summer 2016.

In 2014, In Touch released a handwritten list of celebrity men Lindsay Lohan claimed to have had sex with. The 36-name list included James Franco, Justin Timberlake, Zac Efron, and Adam Levine. A source told In Touch that the list was written while she was with friends at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2013: “It was her personal conquest list,” the source says. “She was trying to impress her friends with the list and then tossed it aside.”

Following the release of that list to the public, E! Online researched her romantic history (or lack thereof) which each of the men. They concluded that, for many of the men visibly listed on the piece of paper, they would not be surprised if she had slept with them. Wilmer Valderrama is included on the list, and he and Lohan dated for about a year and a half, which he confirmed to Howard Stern.

