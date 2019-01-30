Was the Lion on ‘The Masked Singer’ Revealed Yet?

With each new episode of The Masked Singer, fans discover the identities of one of the show’s mystery performers. One of the most talked-about performers, and one that has been the topic of debate as to who it could be, however, is the Lion. Has the true identity of the Lion been revealed yet?

No, the Lion has not yet been revealed. It remains a mystery as to who the celebrity underneath could be, though the show has provided some clues. Before her first song, the Lion told the judges that many would consider her to be Hollywood royalty, and that “in my pride, there are lots of women.”

The Identity of the Lion Has Not Yet Been Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

The most promising guess as to who is underneath the Lion costume was Rumer Willis. The daughter of A-list actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, Rumer certainly qualifies as Hollywood royalty, and “the lots of women” clue was substantiated by the fact that she has two sisters: Scout and Tallulah Willis.

She also has two half-sisters from her father’s second marriage. At the end of one of the clue videos, the Lion is seen holding a newspaper with a headline that reads “Gold found in Hailey.” Rumer’s famous parents invested heavily in the small ski resort town of Hailey, Idaho when they were still married.

Despite the convincing clues, however, Rumer recently confirmed that she is not the Lion. During an interview at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, she said point blank: “I am not.” She went on to discuss how the speculation was fun but that she wanted to set the record straight. “All of a sudden when it started airing, I started getting all of these things in my Twitter feed and I said, ‘Oh, okay. Well, maybe I have to watch this and see what’s happening,’ ” she said. “It’s pretty cool.”

Rumer Willis Was Theorized to Be Under the Lion Costume But She Denied Her Involvement In the Series

Fans have also thrown out other potential candidates over the course of the show. Carrie Underwood has been brought up as a potential guess for the Lion, while others have speculated that the clue about being surrounded by women and coming from a famous Hollywood family could be mean the Lion is a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The Lion’s height is 5’6″, which just so happens to be the same height as Kylie Jenner. That said, there are also theories that Kylie’s sister Kendall is the Alien, so its unlikely that FOX would include two members of the same family.