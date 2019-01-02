‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ Season 2 Cast Spoilers

L ove and Hip Hop: Miami premieres its second season tonight on VH1. The series will mark the return of popular cast members like Trina, Trick Daddy, Amara La Negra, Gunplay and Jessie Woo as they navigate the drama and excitement of the South Florida music scene.

Distinguishing itself from the other Love & Hip Hop shows, LHHM also tackles issues like Eurocentrism and colorism within the Latino community. The cast includes veteran rappers from the Miami area as well as established reality TV stars. Here’s what you need to know about this season’s cast of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

Trina & Trick Daddy

The longtime rap collaborators look to be heading for a nasty standoff. Promos for the second season have shown that Trina snaps on Trick Daddy and his constant dismissal of both her and her cousin Joy, who is also the rapper’s estranged wife. “This guy is f**king disrespectful and I’m tired of the bullsh*t!” Trina says in the above promo.

Trina and Trick Daddy have been teasing the release of their joint album TNT since 2017, and it remains to be seen whether their personal drama will get in the way of the album’s completion.

Amara La Negra

Amara La Negra was last season’s darling, but that reputation appears to be long gone as we head into tonight’s premiere. Teasers and promos show that she’s become the enemy of nearly everyone else in the cast, including Bobby Lytes, who claims that “Amara is an evil person and soon the world is going to find out!”

Miami Tip, Keyara, and Gunplay are also calling Amara out for her brash behavior and her penchant for getting involved in drama that doesn’t have anything to do with her. In an interview with Complex, however, Amara vows to not let the criticism keep her down. “All my life I’ve had to deal with people [who] have that mentality,” she said. “There are certain people who will never understand.”

Gunplay & Keyara

While Keyara Stone was a breakout star during the first season, her rocky relationship with Gunplay will shape her storyline this time around. Promos for season two have shown that Gunplay has drama of his own to deal with in the form of other women.

A particular promo shows the rapper telling Young Hollywood that his relationship troubles have been made worse by the DMs he’s been receiving from other cast members. Amara La Negra proves to be one of them. “You hittin’ that?” a stunned Young Hollywood asks.

Bobby Lytes

Bobby Lytes doesn’t have as much drama as some of his cast members, that might be by design. In a Love & Hip Hop web exclusive, Lytes admitted that he wasn’t very proud of the way he carried himself during the first season of LHHM and would like to make some positive changes.

One moment in particular that he singled out was when he confronted Malik during the pool party about his relationship with Jeffey. “I would go to places and people’s first initial line to me is, ’Don’t slap me now,’ and I’m like, No! I’m not like that at all,” he said.

Jessie Woo

Newcomer Jessie Woo has already made quite the name for herself. Reports of her getting into a physical altercation with cast member led to her potentially being fined, as well as knocked unconscious.

Promos for season two also show that Woo throws a drink in Amara La Negra’s face. Some have speculated that Woo was brought on specifically to shake things up and butt heads with Amara, and if so, it looks as though she’s game.

Shay Johnson

Shay made headlines in October when she was admitted to a hospital and received an emergency blood transfusion. While she never stated the cause of the transfusion, she did take to Instagram to thank fans for their kind words.

“I really really appreciate you guys…I love y’all,” she said. “All of the comments and DMs I received on social media. I just appreciate your prayers. I just appreciate you period. Thank you. I love you all.”

Khaotic

The second newcomer to the cast following Jessie Woo, Khaotic will have plenty of drama going on this season. The rapper is currently battling felony charges in Miami on counts of leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest and reckless driving. According to the Miami Herald, police chased after Khaotic before arresting him at gunpoint.

Miami Herald also reports that the Love & Hip Hop crew were there to film parts of the hearing and court filing, making it pretty likely that Khaotic’s legal woes will factor heavily into the season.