Lucianne Goldberg Now: Where Is the Literary Agent Today?

Lucianne Goldberg, a conservative literary agent, was a pivotal character in the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal because she was the person who urged Pentagon civil servant Linda Tripp to tape her conversations with Lewinsky about the president.

Goldberg’s role in the saga will be resurrected by ABC on January 10, 2019 in a two-hour documentary called Truth and Lies. According to ABC, it will feature a new interview with Goldberg, described as “Lucianne Goldberg, a literary agent who advised Tripp to make the tapes.”

The documentary “takes an up-close look at hours of surreptitiously recorded conversations between White House intern Monica Lewinsky and her confidante, Linda Tripp; how the saga that ensued took an emotional toll on the desperate, young intern; and the lengths her colleague would go to uncover an American president’s deception,” ABC reports. Lucianne Goldberg recorded a phone call with Tripp in which Tripp told her what was going on between Lewinsky and Bill Clinton. In that recording, Goldberg suggested that Tripp start taping Lewinsky.

Where is Lucianne Goldberg today? What has her life been like since the Clinton drama?

Lucianne Goldberg Is Publisher of a Web Forum That Rounds Up News Articles

On Twitter, Lucianne Goldberg describes herself as “Publisher, http://Lucianne.com News Forum, TheConnection, BlogsLucianneLoves. The second two sites reachable through” Lucianne.com.

Her news forum at Lucianne.com is a round-up of articles she considers “must reads.” For example, she shared articles headlined things like “Real Mature: Democratic Lawmakers Deliver National Park Trash To White House Amid Shutdown Dems have finally lost it” and “‘Bye-bye’: Trump walks out of ‘waste of time’ meeting with Schumer, Pelosi Even the leak that POTUS slapped the table was a lie.” Other articles trashed Bernie Sanders and the news media.

She posts things on Twitter such as this comment from November 2018, “Finally, cable news has begun to refer to Khashoggi as ‘an occasional contributor’ to the Washington Post. Getting close” and “Rudy G, says for months he was with Trump 24 hours a day. Doesn’t that sound odd?” Many of her comments are political. For example, she recently wrote, “Had things been different, Has anybody pictured Hillary negotiating with Rocket Boy. What would that do to feminism?”

In 2017, she trashed Hillary Clinton, writing, “One of the abiding mysteries of politics today is not why people don’t like Hillary Clinton but why they like her. She’s a bore. She’s not funny. She’s mean spirited and bitter. Don’t get it. Never have.” She also wrote: “Oh dear. Charles Blow of the NYT sez we can’t be his friend if we like Trump. Was wondering how to get rid of him.”

Lucianne Goldberg faced withering criticism after her role in the taping controversy became known. In 1998, she told The Observer, “…I’m annoyed by when people say ‘Lucianne is exhilarated.’ I am angry and my anger sometimes comes out. Now I sound like Kathleen Willey, because she said when she’s nervous she sounds ‘exuberant.’ I’m not nervous. I’m determined because I think that our side is right, that some really nasty stuff has gone down, and Linda Tripp tried to tell the world about it, and then she had to go into hiding and I was left out there with the information. And I have not lied to anyone about anything.”

In 2004, the U.S. Marines pulled an ad from Lucianne’s website.

Goldberg’s Son, Jonah Goldberg, Is a Leading Conservative Voice Against Donald Trump’s Presidency & Lucianne Spoke Out on the Presidential Election

Although Lucianne Goldberg has receded somewhat from the public eye over the years, her son, Jonah Goldberg, has taken a front-and-center role when it comes to conservative commentary in the United States. In 2018, The Washington Post described him as “Jonah Goldberg…now a leading voice of anti-Trump conservatism.” Jonah Goldberg is an author, columnist, and editor.

According to the conservative publication National Review, “Jonah Goldberg holds the Asness Chair in Applied Liberty at the American Enterprise Institute and is a senior editor of National Review. His new book, The Suicide of The West, is on sale now.” You can read his National Review columns here.

Born in 1935, Lucianne Goldberg married Sidney Goldberg in 1966 and had two children with him. Her husband died in 2005. In 2011, her son Joshua Golberg died young from a fall. He was involved in editing his mother’s websites, according to American Thinker. In a eulogy, Jonah Goldberg wrote that Josh was a lot like Lucianne: “He got his fearlessness and irreverence from her, and his stubbornness too.”

In 2016, Lucianne Goldberg spoke out on a program called Aaron Klein Investigative Radio about the presidential election. She suggested the election would become “highly sexed.” According to the conservative website Breitbart, she said of Bill Clinton’s accusers (whom Donald Trump highlighted during the presidential election against Hillary Clinton), “I believed every one of these women. … They were telling you the truth.”

You can listen to the radio broadcast here. She also discussed her role in the scandal in a lengthy interview with PBS.