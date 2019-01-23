Are Luke Cuccurullo and Kate Sisk on MAFS Still Together or Divorced?

Luke Cuccurullo and Kate Sisk are one of the couples on Married at First Sight and they haven’t had the easiest time kicking off their relationship as a newly married couple. Though Sisk admitted to being physically attracted to her new mate, Cuccurullo seemed to not be physically attracted to his wife. In clips from the show, Sisk tells the cameras that after Cuccurullo finally kissed her on their honeymoon, he told her that he was “repulsed and felt dead inside”. Sisk clearly was struggling with this.

After the incident, Cuccurullo told the cameras that kissing Sisk felt unnatural and that he “turned off” his emotions in order to actually kiss her. He also said, “It felt really disjointed somehow, and it definitely was a situation that was uncomfortable. If you’re marrying a stranger, there’s 100 percent a chance that you guys don’t mesh, that you guys aren’t attracted to each other, but it’s definitely a risk that I took and it feels absolutely terrible that this relationship won’t work out.”

In a preview clip from the upcoming season, Cuccurullo is shown sitting down at what looks like some kind of restaurant with another woman. Then, in another scene, Sisk begins to sob when she tells the cameras that it was her anniversary with her husband and she was hoping they could do something nice that day. Sisk ends up running away to the bathroom crying, not able to continue talking about her situation with Cuccurullo.

So, do you think that this couple can make it through, despite Cuccurullo’s actions and harsh words? At the end of the season, couples get to choose whether they want to remain together or get divorced. Our guess is that these two are not still together.

In an interview with Newsweek, Sisk recently revealed, “The reality is, there can be alternative reasons for someone deciding to get Married at First Sight, such as fame. The worst case scenario is my match’s reasons for getting married were not for finding love.” So, was Cuccurullo looking for fame rather than love?

When asked if she thought the experts made a mistake when matching her with Cuccurullo, Sisk said, “I think if Luke was as honest as I was in my interview process, I trust that the experts didn’t make a mistake – because so far, Luke checks off every box I asked for in a husband.”

There have been no official spoilers on whether or not Cuccurullo and Sisk decided to make their marriage work. According to Romper, there’s a chance that if they broke up, they haven’t filed for divorce yet because of the show. Distractify reported that both Cuccurullo and Sisk’s Instagram accounts are set to private, so there’s no way to see if they’ve taken any recent photos together. Fans may have to just wait and see how it all plays out.

Season 8 of Married at First Sight airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the Lifetime network, on Tuesday nights. Tune in to see what happens to Cuccurullo and Sisk.