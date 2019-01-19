Happy Birthday Mac Miller: Friends & Fans Remember the Late Rapper

Mac Miller, who passed away on September 7, 2018, would have turned 27 years old today. In honor of his life and legacy, friends and fans of the rapper have been sharing messages, photos, and video on social media. The tribute quickly became a top trend on Twitter.

According to Us Weekly, a source told them “Malcolm’s family wishes that he could be at home celebrating his birthday with them and being the center of attention like he always was, but they know he is still there in spirit with his big ol’ smile. It’s going to be a hard day for the family.” TMZ reports that Miller’s parents will attend the Grammys this year in his honor; he was nominated for a Grammy posthumously.

Today would have been Mac Miller's 27th birthday. Happy birthday, Mac. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WLt9RfhCRi — MTV (@MTV) January 19, 2019

In honor of his birthday, MTV shared a video on Twitter from 2011, in which Miller says “the reason I am a musician is because I have a passion for making music. So, the studio is like my home. I would never choose to be anywhere more than that.”

Happy bday to my brother Mac Miller i miss my bro every day https://t.co/pXAn552l1w — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) January 19, 2019

American rapper Juicy J retweeted a photo of Miller, adding “Happy bday to my brother Mac Miller i miss my bro every day.”

…he changed my life in a real way. Thank you @MacMiller Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/4HVdwj2fMs — ashy daddy (@Thundercat) January 19, 2019

Another one of Miller’s friends, who goes by @Thundercat on Twitter, posted a series of tweets, photos, and videos honoring the memories they shared making music together. In one of the tweets, he wrote “Mac was and always will be a special dude, he was definitely Lebowski to me. I will always remember a man I considered to be another one of my real brothers and best of friends in the short time we got to spend together. I miss him so much every day.”

miss u. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 19, 2019

Ariana Grande, Miller’s ex-girlfriend, seemed to post a message to him, too, tweeting simply “miss u.”

Complex Music shared photos of Miller’s album covers on Twitter, asking fans “What’s your favorite Mac Miller project?” The tweet has been liked over 6.9k times, and has over 160 responses.