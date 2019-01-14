Made in Staten Island Cast Spoilers 2019

Made in Staten Island premieres on Monday, January 14, at 10 p.m. on MTV, and follows the lives of young adults who grew up with family ties to the street life and their long journeys to leave that life behind.

The new reality television series, which is executive produced by Karen Gravano, former star of VH1’s Mob Wives, will introduce the children and younger generation of New York’s most notorious mafia families to the world.

Here’s what we know about the cast of Made in Staten Island:

Karina Seabrook

Karina Seabrook, granddaughter of Salvatore “Sammy the Bull” Gravano, has a fiery temper and an attitude to match. She has been dating castmate Paulie Fusco for two years and the two have been on and off the entire time. She is known as “The Princess of Staten Island,” and expects loyalty from those around her, just like her mafia grandfather before her. Karina grew up in Arizona, outside of the “island,” and now that her grandfather has been released from prison, is considering moving back.

Paulie Fusco

Paulie Fusco, Karina’s on-again-off-again boyfriend of two years, is a “true Staten Island hustler always trying to make his way to the top,” according to his bio on MTV.com. He dreams of getting away from the streets of Staten Island and becoming a Manhattan Millionaire, but due to his lack of a high school diploma, is struggling to make ends at the moment. Karina is the biggest reason Paulie has stayed away from the streets, after she told him that she wouldn’t put up with his criminal behavior, but he struggles to keep away from the life of crime that he’s always known.

Kayla Gonzalez

Kayla Gonzalez is known as the “muscle” of the group, and claims to have taken down three girls with one punch. She never backs down from a fight, although she has recently began questioning her life decisions after spending the night in jail for brutally attacking a girl. Kayla was facing a possible six-month bid in Rikers Island Correctional Facility, and has decided to turn over a new leaf.

Dennie Augustine

Considered the group’s “voice of reason,” Dennie Augustine has a ways with words and wit, and has developed a system to wiggle out of almost any bad situation. She is confident, wild and hilarious, and she keeps the group laughing. According to MTV.com, she is “the self-proclaimed mediator of the crew and is constantly struggling to break the bad habits of their criminal pasts.”

Christian, aka “C.P.”

Christian, who primarily goes by “C.P.,” is a short-tempered ladies man, who makes all the girls swoon with his charming smile and quick wit. C.P. is facing prison time on assault charges, following in the footsteps of his criminal father who is already serving time in Marcy State Correctional Facility for drug charges. C.P. was homeless for some time, but with the help of his friends and family has been able to overcome many challenges in his life.

Taylor O’Toole

Taylor O’Toole considers herself a “guy’s girl,” who loves a good party and doesn’t mind a brawl. Her twin brother Joe is her partner-in-crime, and together the two have fought their way through the streets of Staten Island. Taylor is a felon on probation for a violent assault and battery charge, and is working to stay out of trouble and turn her life around. She is attending beauty school and hopes to move to Manhattan someday to start her career as a hair stylist.

Joe O’Toole

Joe O’Toole, Taylor’s twin brother, has the reputation as the “charmer of South Shore,” due to his chiseled cheekbones and romantic tendencies. Joe was a teenage father, having welcomed his daughter to the world when he was only 15-years-old. Although he wants to follow the rest of the group’s mindset and find a path to the straight-and-narrow, he has a hard time resisting the fast money the streets have to offer. He wants what’s best for his daughter but struggles with the desire to continue partying and making easy money.

Catch the series premiere of Made in Staten Island on Monday, January 14, at 10 p.m. on MTV to find out more about the cast.

READ NEXT: Cartel Crew VH1 Cast Members and Spoilers

