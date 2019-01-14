‘Made in Staten Island’: Christian ‘CP’ Patterson & His Father’s Arrest Records

MTV’s Made in Staten Island premieres tonight at 10 p.m. telling the coming-of-age story of a group of rebellious teens and twenty-somethings as they struggle to avoid the temptations of the criminal lifestyle they were born into. The docu-series “follows eight Staten Islanders as they battle each other and the odds to step out from the shadows and change the reputation of the island. These friends will either choose wisely, or fall prey to the mistakes of past generations.”

While the cast is trying to avoid the fates of many of their family members, Christian Patterson (aka CP) may follow in his dad’s footsteps. His father is currently serving a five-year sentence for drug charges at Marcy State Correctional Facility in upstate New York. In a sneak peek of tonight’s premiere episode released by MTV, the New Yorker goes to visit his dad, but before he comes face to face with his incarcerated father, the teen takes time to reflect on his own life.

“This could be the last time I see my father before I go up top,” he revealed in the clip. “That’s f*cked up.”

Sh*t gets real when CP pays his dad a visit in prison! 😰 Don't miss the series premiere of #MadeInStatenIsland this Monday at 10/9c on @mtv! pic.twitter.com/hMumUaPR6d — Made In Staten Island (@statenislandmtv) January 10, 2019

CP, who’s known around Staten Island for his big heart and swag, faces his own charges and possible prison time stemming from assault charges that went down prior to the cameras rolling. He comes clean on the show about a fight he was involved in at a recent house party where a teen was stabbed and Patterson was indicted for attempted murder and assault charges. “I was just at the wrong place at the wrong time, honestly,” he said.

MTV’s official description of CP reads: “CP was once homeless living on the streets and relying on the generosity of friends and family. He has learned to build a wall around his heart when it comes to romance, and he values his family and friend circle over everything. Unfortunately, if he doesn’t learn to control his temper, he may land himself in the worst possible place: jail.”

“My father’s from the street, he’s a street guy,” said Patterson. “So growing up, I didn’t have the most stable childhood.”

Made in Staten Island is produced by Mob Wives‘s own Karen Gravano and Adam Gonzalez. As the group of friends return home from college, they have to learn how to deal with real life issues. The series is reportedly going to be a grittier urban version of Siesta Key, a recent breakout hit for MTV. Gravano and David Seabrook’s daughter, Karina Seabrook, will also be featured as a cast member on the show.

Here’s a glimpse of the cast in full:

Karina has a mafia bloodline and attitude to match. Luckily, she has the guidance of her grandfather, Salvatore “Sammy The Bull” Gravano.

Paulie is a true hustler always striving for the top. His girlfriend Karina has kept him out of the street life.

Kayla is the muscle of the crew. She has a reputation for never backing down from a good Staten Island fight.

Dennie is the “Godmutha” of the circle. She has thick skin and knows how to use her wit to get out of any situation.

Christian “C.P.” is a lover and a fighter. He has a big heart—plus swag that makes all the girls swoon.

Taylor is a “guy’s girl” with no tolerance for attitude or disrespect.

Joe is the “charmer of the South Shore” who is constantly tempted by the fast money from the streets.

Made in Staten Island starts tonight and will air Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.