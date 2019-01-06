Is Mahershala Ali Married? Does He Have Kids?

Mahershala Ali was nominated for the “Best Film Supporting Actor” Golden Globe for his portrayal as Doctor Don Shirley in the film “Green Book.” Ali brought home another Golden Globe in 2017 for his starring role in the hit film “Moonlight.”

“I’d like to thank the HFPA for this extraordinary honor,” said Ali in an emailed statement after his receiving his current Golden Globe nomination. “I’m humbled that all our work has been recognized in such a broad capacity, especially that of my friends Viggo Mortensen and Peter Farrelly. ‘Green Book’ offered a unique opportunity to embody a man with breadth, virtuosity and complexity. I’m so grateful that our story has resonance in a time that calls for empathy.”

Ali has been married to wife Amatus Sami-Karim since the two met while Sami-Karim was enrolled at the Tisch School of the Arts, and have been married since 2013. Here’s what you need to know about Ali’s family:

Ali & Sami-Karim Met While They Were Both in College

Ali and his wife met while she attended classes at Tisch and he studied for his Master’s degree at NYU. In 2014, Ali told ELLE magazine just how meaningful Sami-Karim was to him: “She and I have known each other for a really long time [about] 17 years. So, at this point, she’s seen a big shift in things, but at the same time, she’ll ground me real quick if I start feeling myself a little too much. She’s very real, like, seriously.”

Sami-Karem is a graduate of Tisch School of the Arts and the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Sami-Karem has established her own career as a musician, artist and actress. According to her personal website, her work generally deals with themes related to identity, history and popular culture. Her debut EP Broken Compass, has been featured in tastemaker blogs such as Pigeons and Planes, Afro Punk, Obscure Sound, Hollywood Playlist, OkayPlayer, and The Source, among many others.

On Sami-Karem’s birthday last year, Ali posted the picture above, with a short, sweet caption to express how proud he was to be her husband. The couple tied the knot in 2013 after meeting as students in 2000. Just four days before Ali won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, the couple welcomed their daughter, Bari Najma Ali. You can read more about their daughter below.

Sami-Karim Gave Birth to Their First Child in 2017 – Daughter Bari Najma

Ali and Sami-Karem share a daughter together. Sami-Karem was in her third trimester when she accompanied her husband on the red carpets as he brought home an Academy Award, Critics Choice Award, and SAG Award for his starring role in the hit film “Moonlight.”

Ali made sure to give his pregnant wife a shoutout while accepting his awards: “I just want to thank my wife who was in her third trimester during awards season,” he said during his Oscar-winning speech. “I just want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process and really carrying me through it all.”

The actor raved about fatherhood on the Academy Awards red carpet in 2018, exclaiming how “beautiful” it has been to be a dad to his daughter Bari Najma.

“It’s good. It’s been amazing,” said the actor, according to People. “She wears me out and puts me in my place in her own way, but I absolutely love her and that’s my heart. She’s absolutely grounding and it’s just beautiful.” Ali often shares pictures of his little family on his Instagram account.

