Is ‘Temptation Island’ Host Mark L. Wahlberg Married?

Temptation Island: Revival is a spinoff that’s premiering on USA nearly two decades after it was first canceled on Fox.

How does the show work? It takes four couples who agree to live on an island with one another, and pairs people with the opposite sex. Then, they decide if they want to stay with their current partners or break up.

Host Mark L. Wahlberg tells USA Today of the show, “The age-old question of (whether) you’re with the one you’re supposed to be with is always relevant, even more so in the age of (dating apps), where you have options on your phone at any given time. Social media has affected dating so greatly, and here these people are on an island without any computers or phones.”

What do we know about Wahlberg? Is he single, or married?

Read on to learn more about the host of Temptation Island: Revival.

Mark Lewis Wahlberg has been married to his wife, Robbi Morgan, since 1987.

According to her IMDB bio, Morgan is an actress and was born in 1961. She made her movie debut playing the title character in the drama film Me, Natalie. She went on to play hitch-hiking camp counselor Annie in the cult classic film Friday the 13th.

On Broadway, Morgan acted in the stage production of the musical comedy “Barnum”, which ran from 1980 to 1982.

Together, she and Mark have two children.

According to her IMDB page, Demi Moore served as a bridesmaid at Morgan’s wedding to Wahlberg.

Mark and Robbi certainly keep their marriage out of the spotlight, and you’ll be hard pressed to find references to their marriage in interviews. In one interview from 2010, however, Wahlberg answered some questions after he was made the host of Antiques Roadshow. Asked if he is a collector, he said, “I don’t have the collecting gene. My son, daughter and wife are a little bit more into collecting. But one of the things I learned when I first got the show was that, while I have things I love in my home, I don’t think I have anything of tremendous value.”

Asked if he could choose one item in his house to have appraised, what it would be, he continued, “My wife [actress Robbi Morgan Walberg] has a couple of circus collectibles that I’d like to get appraised. She was in the original company of ‘Barnum’ on Broadway and had sort of an affinity for the circus, so I’ve got a couple of music boxes and stuff like that.”

What else do we know about the Temptation Island host, as he heads into a new season of the spinoff? You’ve probably seen him before!

Mark L. Wahlberg has been hosting for years. In 2010, he hosted a series on CMT titled Your Chance to Dance. These days, he still hosts PBS’ Antiques Roadshow, along with The Game Plane, which debuted on Discovery Family channel in 2014.

On top of that, Wahlberg has been a spokesperson for 23andMe.