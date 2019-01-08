‘Married at First Sight’: Couples Still Together Today

Married at First Sight is one of the top reality television series around. The show features a handful of couples who are paired by relationship experts and agree to marry one another when they meet.

The show is now in its eighth season, but which couples from previous seasons are still together?

Here’s what you should know:

Jamie and Doug are still together today. They’re even expecting another child! They announced the news on their podcast, Hot Marriage Cool Parents, saying, “We’re expanding the family. Jamie and Doug are now pregnant and we’re going to be parents of two.”

They’re already parents to a 16-month old daughter, Henley Grace.

Since the couple wed in 2014, they’ve gone through many wonderful moments, such as renewing their vows in 2015. They also starred in their own spin-off series titled The First Year. During their vow renewal ceremony, Doug said, “For some reason we both took a leap of faith and we responded to a random phone call. If that phone call came a month or two earlier or a month or two later, we wouldn’t be here.”

Prior to appearing on Married at First Sight, Jamie was on Season 16 of The Bachelor, in the hopes of winning Ben Flajnik’s heart.

The couple met on the Lifetime show. In the fall, fans began to worry that they weren’t together. Luckily, Cortney came to the rescue and posted about the couple, assuring everyone that they were still an item.

According to the IB Times, Jason still works as a New York firefighter, while Cortney still works as a makeup artist.

In August, People announced that Anthony D’Amico and Ashley Petta are expecting their first child together.

In a statement, the couple said, “We are so excited to finally be able to share this exciting news with everyone. We have both always dreamed of having a child and we are so happy to finally be making our dreams come true together.”

They continued, “We are over the moon and cannot wait to welcome our child into the world in the new year… We can’t wait for this next journey in our lives to begin.”

D’Amico grew up in Detroit and moved to Chicago before he was paired with Petta, who works as a restaurant manager.

Jephte and Shawniece are still together and going strong today. The couple welcomed their daughter into the world on August 20.

In 2018, People reported Jephte as saying about the experience, “I lived with a father who had to live with being my father but wasn’t really somebody who I’d consider to be a great father figure, so it’s really important to focus on my relationship with my daughter and the man I gotta be to make sure that she’s fine.”

Be sure to tune into a new season of Married at First Sight airing on Lifetime at 8pm ET/PT.