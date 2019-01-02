‘Married at First Sight’ Season 8 Cast: Get to Know the Couples

The season 8 premiere of Married at First Sight airs tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, with four couples participating in a modern twist on arranged marriage. This season takes place in Philadelphia and we have all the details on the new cast members. If you don’t want to know more about the cast, then stop reading, in case of spoilers.

Keith Dewar and Kristine Killingsworth

Keith lives with his grandmother, Muriel, and is still working on his nursing degree. Saving money and would like to eventually be a doctor. He was raised by three women – mom, aunt and grandmother. Keith calls himself a homebody and says his relationship with his grandma is “everything” to him. He wants someone to pull him out of his home and someone who can cook.

Kristine says she likes to be called “Queen Kristine”. She said her family thinks she has too high of standards with men and is too picky. She’s a real estate agent. Hoping she won’t be able to sabotage herself.

Both come from warm and affectionate backgrounds.

Kate Sisk and Luke Cuccurullo

Kate said there’s no feeling like being in love. On the show, she said that in the past, religion got in the way of a relationship she had. She also said her parents recently divorced after 30 years of marriage. She wants someone who is ready to commit.

Luke is known as “the hustler” and he is a civil engineer, who also takes on odd jobs like running speed dating events. He said he’s a little too busy and works a lot, which is why he wants to skip the whole dating journey and go right into a bond with someone. Luke’s mom said she feels Married at First Sight makes a mockery of marriage and she said it doesn’t really make sense to her.

Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess

Jasmine is doing well career-wise and has her own home, but she wants to find love so she can start a family. In the past, someone not wanting children was a deal breaker. Her biological clock is ticking and she wants kids right away. Jasmine’s father was not very happy about her decision to be in an arranged marriage.

Will grew up with his mother and saw his father on the weekends. His parents were not together. He calls himself a guarded introvert, but he wants a companion to break down some of his walls.

Both really want to be parents.

Stephanie Sersen and AJ Vollmoeller

Stephanie is “Desperate for Love”, according to the show. Boyfriends have cheated in the past and she doesn’t have time for games. She works hard in finance and gets a lot of vacation time, so she uses it to travel.

AJ is a risk-taker, who said he’s tired of eating dinner alone. He said he loves his life, but he has a void and is lonely. He wants his life to be like a romantic movie.

Both are high energy people who love their work.