Matthew Cohen’s Wife, Mandy Musgrave: What You Need to Know

Matthew Cohen’s wife, Mandy Musgrave, is an actress and singer, known for her role as Ashley Davies in the series South of Nowhere. Musgrave had her big break on the popular soap opera Days of our Lives as Chelsea Benson.

Musgrave and Cohen have been married since 2011, and the couple share a son together. Cohen says that his wife and son are the more important pieces of his life, and he doesn’t know what he’d do without them.

“[They’re] everything, my wife and him. There are no words [to convey] what they mean to me. It’s my happy place.”

Here’s what we know about Cohen’s wife, Mandy Musgrave:

Musgrave Was Determined to Become an Actress & Set Out to Achieve Her Dream When She Was Only 17

Musgrave, whose real name is actually Amanda Marie Musgrave, always knew she wanted to be an actress, and was “determined to make it in California,” according to IMDb. She began her career in show business, and set out on her own when she was just 17-years-old to chase her dream. She landed her first role two weeks after she found an agent, and the following year she was already booked to play Chelsea Benson on Days of Our Lives.

She stayed with Days of Our Lives for a year before moving on to South of Nowhere, as well as making a guest appearance on the popular sitcom The King of Queens. She has also appeared on CSI, in a webseries called Girltrash!, and in the film “16 to Life.” Girltrash! was eventually turned into a musical film called “Girltrash: All Night Long,” where Musgrave appeared opposite of her South of Nowhere co-star Gabrielle Christian.

Musgrave & Cohen Both Starred on South of Nowhere & Have One Son Together – Macklin

She and Cohen married on May 18, 2011, and she gave birth to their son Macklin in 2015. Musgrave and Cohen both starred on South of Nowhere; Musgrave’s character was the trust fund baby wild-child Ashley Davies, and Cohen’s character, Aiden Dennison, was a hunky basketball star.

In her spare time, Musgrave likes to play volleyball and spend time with her co-stars of South of Nowhere. She spends much of her time raising their son as well, as shown by many of Cohen’s pictures on Instagram. Musgrave can be seen baking, walking on the beach, sitting around a bonfire and picking pumpkins with the little guy.

Musgrave may go back to soap operas in the near future, according to Cohen, who says his wife got back into shape fast after giving birth to their son.”She got her body back real fast. She’d love to be back on daytime. She had a great time when she was on DAYS. We’ll see what happens,” he told Soap Hub. For now, Cohen says that Musgrave is focused on being a “full-time mom during their son’s vital formative years.”

Cohen Credits Musgrave For Helping Him Through Some Very Dark Times in His 20s

Cohen credits his wife for getting him get over some dark periods in his 20s. “My wife really helped heal me,” Cohen said, according to Soap Hub. “She’s such an amazing actress. She’s unintentionally honest. She’s just like, ‘Hey, this is me.'”

Cohen wrote a beautiful tribute to Musgrave on Instagram, expressing how much she means to him and how much better his life has been with her in it.

“This women right here is my superhero. Mandy Musgrave thank you for all that you are and all that you make me become. It’s thanks to you that I’m even typing this message right now. You have given me all the things in life I never knew I could have. You’ve given yourself fully to our son and myself over and over again without ever expecting anything in return. Everyday you teach me a million lessons in love and kindness. All that I am and all the lovely things I’ve been blessed with are a direct result of you being in my life. The world is better every minute that you are part of it. Thanks for being my inspiration and my motivation everyday. Happy Birthday my love!”

