Does Mel B Have a Boyfriend? Who Is the ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Dating?

Mel B, one of America’s Got Talent‘s judges and member of the musical girl-group “the Spice Girls,” has a long relationship history and two ex-husbands. She is known for being open and honest about her past relationships, including an abusive marriage that ended in divorce and a four-year-long relationship with a woman. According to Mel B, however, she is currently single and not actively looking to change her relationship status.

In an interview with Gay Star News that was published in December 2018, Mel B (whose full name is Melanie Brown) said that she was single and “not open to any relationship right now.” She did, however, reveal that she doesn’t feel the need to put a label on her sexuality, adding that “I’m not actively seeking it. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, I’m very happy carrying on. My priorities are my kids, and myself. But if it happened – be it with a woman or whoever – I’m very open.” There is no public indication that that opinion changed heading into 2019, as Mel B continues to appear focused on her family and her career.

Mel B has been in a relationship with a woman in the past. According to Gay Star News, Mel B said of the woman, who was left out of her book Brutally Honest, “I didn’t think it was fair to name her, or to put that relationship out there. Now though, she’s actually laughing. ‘Why didn’t I get a chapter in the book like Eddie Murphy?!’ ‘Out of respect! I didn’t want to go there with you!’ If you care to, you can Google pictures of me and her online. But that wasn’t part of my storytelling for this book.” In 2014, when Mel B was a judge on the X Factor, she confirmed with The Guardian that she has “a huge libido and a great sex life,” adding “I did have a four-year relationship with a woman. But I’ve been very happily married for seven years to a penis. Ha ha! An amazing guy.”

While there are no hints of a potential love interest on her social media, “Scary Spice” Mel B has been posting photos and videos that feature her three children. Phoenix Chi, her oldest, is from her first marriage to Jimmy Gulzar, which ended in divorce in 2000. She shares middle child Angel Iris with her ex Eddie Murphy and shares custody of Madison with ex-husband Stephen Belafonte, from whom she divorced in 2017 after 10 years of marriage. According to People, Mel B told the UK talk show “Loose Women” “I’ve got three daughters by three different men, three different solid relationships. I would never want to talk bad about any of their fathers;” however, Mel B recently spoke out about the physical and emotional abuse she says she suffered while with Belafonte. She told Cosmopolitan UK “I knew [his behavior] was wrong the night we had an argument that led to physical abuse, but the emotional abuse – the coercive control – that was very difficult for me to figure out what was going on. You end up blaming yourself.”

